Sacramento County deputies arrest man after shooting at a bar, standoff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 34-year-old man is in Sacramento County Main Jail accused of shooting a woman at a local bar and leading law enforcement on a four-hour-long standoff Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called...
Stockton man arrested for allegedly shooting at car with child inside
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police officers in Stockton have arrested a 62-year-old man accused of shooting at a car with a 26-year-old woman and a child inside. Investigators allege that William Mitchell shot out the window of the woman's car as it was driving east on Clay Street near Center Street around 4:18 p.m. Friday. Mitchell was allegedly inside of his parked motorhome at the time of the shooting.
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport has left one man dead, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. The shooting happened around 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. After arriving at the scene, officers said they found one person with one gunshot wound.
Man sentenced for rape during party at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — A San Pablo man has been sentenced to three years in state prison after being convicted of forcible rape. The rape happened during a 2019 party at UC Davis. In April of 2019, David Padilla-Chicas, who was neither a student nor affiliated with UC Davis, attended a party at an apartment on the school's campus.
Family of dog tased to death by Lodi Police calls for justice
LODI, Calif. — Aline Galeno was very close to her nearly three-year old pet Husky Enzo, describing him as "loving" and "so goofy." Tuesday, shortly after 3:00 p.m., Lodi Police say they received a report of a dog chasing a family with young children into their home on Sandpiper Circle and trying to bite them.
7th person pleads guilty in Sacramento cocaine, heroin trafficking conspiracy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Jerome Adams of North Highlands is the latest person to plead guilty in an alleged cocaine and heroin trafficking conspiracy in Sacramento. He was among the 15 arrested in 2021 after a 45-count indictment put together by the DEA...
Fairfield police looking for man accused of trying to kidnap student
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police need your help identifying a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl, Wednesday. A young female student reported to school officials an unknown man approached her and tried to kidnap her around 3:15 p.m. near Fairfield High School on N Texas Street and Cement Hill Road.
1 dead after car-to-car shooting along I-5 in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — California Highway Patrol is investigating a man who was killed in a car-to-car shooting in the Stockton area Thursday night. CHP responded to reports of a possible medical emergency around 9 p.m. near northbound Interstate 5 and March Lane in Stockton. A man was found in a Chevy Tahoe who had apparently been shot. He was taken to San Joaquin County General Hospital where he died.
I-80 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another injured after an early Sunday morning crash in Sacramento, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said. The crash was reported on I-80 at Greenback Lane around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown. Firefighters, paramedics and officers with...
70-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s located safe, reunited with family
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police say they have found Margaret Holmes and reunited her with family just four hours after she was reported missing from a care home in Fairfield. Original story: The Fairfield Police Department is asking for the community to help locate a 70-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing in Fairfield, Saturday.
Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead
AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
Elk grove reflects on Monterey Park shooting during Lunar New Year celebration
ELK GROVE, Calif. — One week after the mass shooting in Monterey Park left 11 people dead, Elk Grove is remembering the victims as Lunar New Year celebrations wrap up. They say it's crucial not to allow the senseless shooting from having other Lunar New year celebrations. Those in the AAPI community feel compelled to learn from the tragedy that happened, but they also feel they need to join with one another and start to heal.
San Joaquin County deputies investigating sudden inmate death
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later died. The 46-year-old inmate was in the Sheltered Housing Unit and found just before 5 p.m. Monday. Officials performed life-saving measures and he was taken to the hospital where he died two days later, according to officials.
'Deliberate, inconsiderate vandalism': Jeep driver tears up grass at Tahoe Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Jeep driver was caught on video drifting through the muddy grass in Tahoe Park Friday, causing damages to the field below and frustrating the community. The field, used for anything from walking dogs and taking a stroll to competitive frisbee or softball, now has deep...
Dog tags, military medals among stolen items found in Valley Springs
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A tip from a citizen led to the arrest of a Lodi woman accused of stealing mail, military medals and dog tags, officials with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. On Jan. 19, deputies found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs unconscious in the...
Fresno Co. coroner seeks relatives of man who previously lived in Stockton
FRESNO, Calif. — Officials are trying to find the relatives of a man who recently passed away at a Fresno hospital. The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office released an image of 67-year-old Pedro Villalta Lopez. However, few details are actually known about him. Officials have only said that he previously lived in Stockton, Calexico and Mexico.
Roseville official sentenced after embezzling nearly $308,000 from the city
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville official was sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzlement by a public officer and five counts of public officer crimes, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office. Honorable Judge Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation....
Trial of man accused of killing Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna begins
STOCKTON, Calif. — Each weekday morning, in a brotherhood of support, firefighters from Station 2 in the shadow of Downtown Stockton head to the nearby San Joaquin County Superior Courthouse for the trial of the man accused of killing beloved fire captain Max Fortuna. The tragic shooting happened last...
CHP: 1 dead after distracted driver causes crash on I-80, drugs may be another factor
AUBURN, Calif. — A man died in multi-car crash on Interstate 80 near Penryn Road Friday evening, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn unit. Officers were called about a three vehicle car crash with injuries just after 4 p.m. Once officers arrived, they found the 57-year-old driver of a Toyota Highlander unresponsive in his drivers seat. Medical aid was given but he was later pronounced dead on the scene.
Sacramento County deputies investigating inmate death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after an inmate was found unresponsive and later died Monday afternoon. According to a news release, inmates alerted deputies about an unresponsive inmate just before 1 p.m. Deputies found the inmate wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. Fire crews arrived and helped resuscitate the inmate, but he died hours later at the hospital.
