ELK GROVE, Calif. — One week after the mass shooting in Monterey Park left 11 people dead, Elk Grove is remembering the victims as Lunar New Year celebrations wrap up. They say it's crucial not to allow the senseless shooting from having other Lunar New year celebrations. Those in the AAPI community feel compelled to learn from the tragedy that happened, but they also feel they need to join with one another and start to heal.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO