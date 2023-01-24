Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Pepsi SoundStage: Murph
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Murph performs their original song, “Create.”. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives: ‘An Ocean in My Bones’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Clotilda and Africatown stories will be brought to life featuring the stories of the slave ship Clotilda and Africatown. This short stage highlight titled “An Ocean in My Bones,” was developed by playwright and award-winning director Terrence Spivey. Tune into Perspectives with Eric...
WALA-TV FOX10
South Baldwin Newcomers Club ‘Casino on the Coast’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Baldwin Newcomers Club is hosting our largest fundraiser of the year, Friday, Feb 10 from 6-10 pm at the Orange Beach Events Center. The event is “Casino on the Coast”. Tickets are $70 each or $100 each for VIP tickets. Your ticket includes dinner, drinks, gaming, a chance at a $5000 drawdown, a silent auction, and a raffle.
WALA-TV FOX10
Murph shares about upcoming album
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Caleb and John Adam Murph tells us all about their latest music and upcoming album. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Dauphin Island celebrates round 2 with People’s Parade
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -For the second weekend in a row -- Dauphin Island has let the good times roll. It’s a sign we’re getting closer to the first parade of the season rolling here in the Port City. As the Dauphin Island People’s Parade began to roll...
WALA-TV FOX10
An introduction to Roberts Brothers Inc.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are so excited to have Roberts Brothers, Inc. joining us on Studio10. Roberts Brothers is celebrating 75 years in the real estate business on the Gulf Coast. Relocation Director/Associate Broker Ann Akridge joined us on Studio10 to talk a little bit about the company’s history and how its relocation services can benefit you! Ann profiles some of what they say are the benefits of working with Roberts Brothers and spotlights certain benefits they offer like “Military on the Move.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Large crowds turn out for ‘Gumbo and Alabama Slammer Festival’ in Foley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was an exciting day on the Gulf Coast. Foley held its first ever ‘Gumbo and Alabama Slammer Festival’ at Heritage Park. It was a huge turnout. Event Coordinator Mike Yeater says attendance doubled his expectations. “My wife and I put on this festival...
WALA-TV FOX10
Revelers begin moving into RV City in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A steady flow of RVs began moving into the RV City in downtown Mobile on Friday carrying Mardi Gras revelers eager to make the space near South Water Street their home for the next month. The coveted spaces are fully booked with the city saying 50...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile pruning trees for Mardi Gras parades
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first Mardi Gras parade of the year is exactly one week away, and Mobile is getting the parade routes ready. “This is a unique route that we are pruning for Mardi Gras. This allows our parade revelers to go from point A to point B where they get their float from the barn to the actual parade route. And we’ve gotta prune them clearance for that,” said Peter Toler, Urban Forester for the City of Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope Pirate Dash 5k & Fun Run
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Calling all runners - there is a fun 5k race taking place to help support local elementary schools. This beloved Fairhope community event supports all three Fairhope Elementary Schools: Fairhope East Elementary School, Fairhope West Elementary School & J. Larry Newton Elementary School. In its 8th year, the 5k route takes participants through the Fruit & Nut District of downtown Fairhope and finishes along beautiful Mobile Bay at Knoll Park. The 1-Mile Fun Run is an out-and-back route along Bayview Ave. We hope you will join us for this year’s Pirate Dash and help make a substantial impact on early education in Fairhope.
WALA-TV FOX10
Cool, sunny day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today will be pretty, but cool. Highs will only be in the mid 50s, but there won’t be much wind and there will be plenty of sunshine. Friday night looks nice if you’re going out, but it will be chilly, so make sure you bundle up.
WALA-TV FOX10
Nice, mostly sunny day ahead…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We started our Saturday with some chilly temperatures in the upper 30s. We will warm up quickly as the day goes along ad highs will top out in the mid 60s. Saturday night looks nice if you’re going...
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds turn out for 5th annual King Cake-Off
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People got into the Mardi Gras spirit early on Friday. The 2023 King Cake-Off was held Friday at the Mobile Civic Center. This event gives people not only the chance to sample some of the best king cakes in our area, but to donate to a good cause while doing it.
WALA-TV FOX10
Unsettled pattern heads our way
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a pleasant day on the Gulf Coast today with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Another nice day is expected tomorrow, but Sunday looks to bring a change as our next weather system will bring a more unsettled pattern to the area. Tonight, expect...
WALA-TV FOX10
5th annual Dauphin Island People’s Parade to roll Saturday
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The fifth annual People’s Parade is set to roll at 1 p.m. Saturday on Dauphin Island. Everyone is welcome to attend. The parade will start at Dauphin Island Sea Lab and end near Island Rainbow Restaurant. Paradegoers can expect more than 50 decorated units...
WALA-TV FOX10
Financial Resolutions in 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the country rings in the new year, Americans are feeling less-than-optimistic when it comes to 2023, according to Fidelity Investments®' latest New Year’s Financial Resolutions Study. Stacey Watson, senior vice president of Life Events Planning at Fidelity Investments discusses the findings of this year’s study including which financial resolutions made the top of the list for 2023.
WALA-TV FOX10
Village Park in Daphne hosts Alabama High School Soccer South Region Spotlight
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Local soccer stars looked to present their soccer skills Saturday morning at Village Park. The Alabama High School Soccer South Region Spotlight took place in Daphne where boys and girls, along with their coaches, attended from every high school in Mobile and Baldwin County. --- Download...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County deputy ushers woman to safety after RV catches fire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County deputy’s quick thinking saved a woman’s life in Summerdale when her RV caught fire. It was early Sunday morning when the deputy was driving down Highway 69 in Summerdale. All of a sudden, he noticed smoke coming from Johnny’s Lakeside RV...
WALA-TV FOX10
Football players display talents at 1st annual High School Senior Showcase at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Seniors converged on Mobile looking to show off their football skills in the High School Senior Showcase at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Saturday. The game was between Team Lightning and Team Thunder. Each team was made up of 28 players from Mobile to Florida to Texas. This...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: 1 dead after ATV accident
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on Saturday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said they responded to Guy Williams Road about an ATV accident. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered Charles Wendell Zuber IV trapped under an ATV.
