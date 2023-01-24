Read full article on original website
Related
Buy Tesla stock ahead of the EV maker's earnings as the softer demand story is largely priced in, analyst says
Tesla stock had a bad run in 2022 but now's the time to buy, Canaccord Genuity senior analyst George Gianarikas said this week.
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
High-quality dividend stocks are a proven hedge against market volatility. Eli Lilly stock is a reliable income vehicle and a long-term capital appreciation play. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
OGE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $38.40, changing hands for $38.92/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20
The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
3 Strong Buy Stocks With Major Upside Potential in 2023
Despite mass layoffs, the U.S. economy looks resilient enough to avoid a recession. Moreover, consumer sentiment remains pretty robust. Therefore, investors could consider buying quality stocks CVS Health (CVS), McKesson...
Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
NASDAQ
OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Investors might want to bet on OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
Benzinga
The Latest Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $43.75 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $23.00.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th
IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Believe Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) Could Rally 73.02%: Here's is How to Trade
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) closed the last trading session at $12.86, gaining 94.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.25 indicates a 73% upside potential.
NASDAQ
Matthews International (MATW) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Matthews International (MATW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.16%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.61 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.50%. A...
Benzinga
Tesla Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Strong Q4 Results
Tesla Inc TSLA reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Tesla reported quarterly revenue of $24.32 billion, which was up 37% year-over-year, beating a Street estimate of $24.16 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 topped a Street estimate of $1.13. Vehicle production totaled 439,701 units in...
NASDAQ
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.69%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) Could Surge 38.99%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) have gained 17.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $36.21, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $50.33 indicates a potential upside of 39%.
NASDAQ
Here's Why L'Oreal SA (LRLCY) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Byline Bancorp (BY) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Byline Bancorp (BY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.56%. A quarter...
Comments / 0