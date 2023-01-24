ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023

High-quality dividend stocks are a proven hedge against market volatility. Eli Lilly stock is a reliable income vehicle and a long-term capital appreciation play. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

OGE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target

In recent trading, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $38.40, changing hands for $38.92/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Entrepreneur

The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20

The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
WGAU

Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why

Investors might want to bet on OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
Benzinga

The Latest Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $43.75 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $23.00.
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th

IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...
NASDAQ

Matthews International (MATW) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Matthews International (MATW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.16%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.61 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.50%. A...
Benzinga

Tesla Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Strong Q4 Results

Tesla Inc TSLA reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Tesla reported quarterly revenue of $24.32 billion, which was up 37% year-over-year, beating a Street estimate of $24.16 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 topped a Street estimate of $1.13. Vehicle production totaled 439,701 units in...
NASDAQ

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.69%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors

The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
NASDAQ

Here's Why L'Oreal SA (LRLCY) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ

Byline Bancorp (BY) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Byline Bancorp (BY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.56%. A quarter...

