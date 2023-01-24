ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

QTEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QTEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.76, changing hands as high as $118.73 per share. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
iShares Russell 1000 Growth Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IWF

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $229.72, changing hands as high as $230.30 per share. iShares Russell 1000 Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SSO

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares Ultra S&P500 ETF (Symbol: SSO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.83, changing hands as high as $49.32 per share. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
Top Risk Off Stocks That May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Insiders Selling DocuSign, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks

The Nasdaq settled higher by 2% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.61 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.50%. A...
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.69%. A quarter...
Matthews International (MATW) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Matthews International (MATW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.16%. A quarter...

