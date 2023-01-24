Read full article on original website
Related
Buy Tesla stock ahead of the EV maker's earnings as the softer demand story is largely priced in, analyst says
Tesla stock had a bad run in 2022 but now's the time to buy, Canaccord Genuity senior analyst George Gianarikas said this week.
NASDAQ
QTEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QTEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.76, changing hands as high as $118.73 per share. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
iShares Russell 1000 Growth Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IWF
In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $229.72, changing hands as high as $230.30 per share. iShares Russell 1000 Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Should Income Investors Buy This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock?
Managing other people's money has historically been a lucrative business.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
2 Stocks Down More Than 45% to Buy Right Now
These beaten-down stocks have the potential to deliver big wins for investors.
3 Strong Buy Stocks With Major Upside Potential in 2023
Despite mass layoffs, the U.S. economy looks resilient enough to avoid a recession. Moreover, consumer sentiment remains pretty robust. Therefore, investors could consider buying quality stocks CVS Health (CVS), McKesson...
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely watched 'golden cross' that suggests more upside ahead
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely followed technical buy signal later this week. The "golden cross" occurs when the 50-day moving average moves above the 200-day moving average. The indicator suggests more upside could be in store for the S&P 500, which is up 15%...
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)? Wall Street Analysts Think 53.67%
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the last trading session at $8.59, gaining 20% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $13.20 indicates a 53.7% upside potential.
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Chevron Is Returning More of Its Oil-Fueled Windfall to Shareholders. Time to Buy This Oil Stock?
The oil giant is boosting its dividend and share repurchase program.
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SSO
In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares Ultra S&P500 ETF (Symbol: SSO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.83, changing hands as high as $49.32 per share. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Benzinga
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Top Risk Off Stocks That May Rally
The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Insiders Selling DocuSign, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks
The Nasdaq settled higher by 2% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.61 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.50%. A...
NASDAQ
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.69%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Matthews International (MATW) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Matthews International (MATW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.16%. A quarter...
Comments / 0