ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Ghost kitchen chops up NYC-style sandwiches in Fresno — sometimes with a stack of cash

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

Eddie Wutangsy exudes a kind of energetic chaos; whether he’s getting caught on social media dancing ringside at an AWE match ( as happened at the Save Mart Center last week ) or greeting customers on the street outside Hot Spot Kitchen, where he runs his My Guy Market.

“Usually, we should have some music playing,” he says from behind the grill in the ghost kitchen/commissary on Belmont Avenue, which he shares with three other food vendors.

It’s 11 a.m. and orders are already stacking up through the restaurant’s online app , which Wutangsy checks from his phone between working the grill and running orders out to waiting customers.

He combines diced onion, ground beef and slices of American cheese, which he slaps on a toasted french roll with ketchup and mayonnaise. It’s the market’s specialty, a sandwiched version of a hamburger known as a “chopped cheese.”

“Where the (expletive) you going to get a chopped cheese outside of New York?” Wutangsy says, with more than a hint of pride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xC1Ku_0kPhLP8l00
Eddie Wutangsy’s Classic NY Chopped Cheese sandwich featuring seasoned Andalusian ground beef, two slices of American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and fresh onion topped with ketchup and mayonnaise, available at his My Guy Market on Belmont Avenue just north of downtown. Photographed Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Those who know the man, know he’s a self-proclaimed “New York head.” He loves the music, sure — his chosen surname is a reference to the New York rap legend Wu-Tang Clan — but also the art and culture and food.

It was a trip to New York that sparked the idea for Wutangsy to quit working for other restaurants (at one point he held down kitchen positions at KuniSama, Benaddiction and Chef Paul’s Cafe) and go out on his own.

The way he tells it, he walked 20 miles from Manhattan into Brooklyn, through the neighborhoods made famous by rappers like ODB (Old Dirty Bastard) and Mos Def.

He had 20 different sandwiches, from 20 different bodegas; New York’s version of the corner store.

My Guy Market is a kind of “virtual bodega.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VlDo_0kPhLP8l00
Eddie Wutangsy, displaying a tattoo of his motto for life, has opened My Guy Market, a ghost kitchen along Belmont Avenue just north of downtown that purposes itself as an online app-driven bodega for customers, offering New York City-inspired food and more. Photographed Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

The menu is just four items.

There’s the NY-style chopped cheese; a bacon and cherry pepper version called the Chop Smoke; the Hippy Flip, with shitaki and enoki mushrooms that can be done with vegan cheese; and a bacon egg and cheese, which is a bodega staple.

It’s not the only staple you can get from My Guy Market. You can get a single roll of toilet paper, a pack of Magnum condoms, or a Bic lighter and rolling papers. It also offers a variety of imported snack foods and drinks from Korea and Japan.

There are some pizza-flavored chips have been popular lately, Wutangsy says.

My Guy Market is open for to-go orders only — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays — though the hours can change depending on how busy it gets. After nearly a year in business, Wutangsy finally hired an employee to help in the kitchen, but things can still get slammed.

At one point last week, he had to pause incoming orders to get caught up.

Of course, Wutangsy is also about his hometown and there’s no shortage of community connections at My Guy Market. The Fresno tech upstart Ordrslip designed the mobile App. He gets meat from Renna’s Meat Market and bread from Max’s Bakery. Most of the imported snacks and sodas come from Central Fish Company.

Last week, the market started selling lime-green glazed donuts, a collaboration with Lucky’s Donut House.

“We all look out for each other,” Wutangsy says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J16oP_0kPhLP8l00
Eddie Wutangsy, center, delivers food to customers waiting outside his My Guy Market, a ghost kitchen along Belmont Avenue just north of downtown that purposes itself as an online app-driven bodega for customers, offering New York City-inspired food and more. Photographed Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

And he looks out for his customers.

Recently, he has taken to hiding banded stacks of cash ($100 in dollar bills) inside to-go bags. Sometimes, he straight-up hands out the money, just to see the reaction. Sure, it’s a cut-in on his bottom line, but it puts a smile on his face, he says.

“It’s fun chaos.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ky2KE_0kPhLP8l00
The Bacon, Egg & Cheese breakfast sandwich consisting of bacon, two fresh fried eggs and American cheese on a Kaiser roll is one of the items Eddie Wutangsy features at his My Guy Market, a ghost kitchen along Belmont Avenue just north of downtown that purposes itself as an online app-driven bodega for customers offering New York City-inspired food and more. Photographed Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtC0N_0kPhLP8l00
Eddie Wutangsy, shown at the grill, has opened My Guy Market, a ghost kitchen along Belmont Avenue just north of downtown that purposes itself as an online app-driven bodega for customers, offering New York City-inspired food and more. Photographed Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFwoE_0kPhLP8l00
Eddie Wutangsy has opened My Guy Market, a ghost kitchen along Belmont Avenue just north of downtown that purposes itself as an online app-driven bodega for customers, offering New York City-inspired food and more. Photographed Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYYbu_0kPhLP8l00
Eddie Wutangsy’s My Guy Market, an online app-driven bodega for customers offering New York City-inspired food and more, is located on Belmont Avenue at Roosevelt Avenue. Photographed Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kingsriverlife.com

Great Food Search: Return of Fresno Street Eats

Fresno Street Eats is an organized group of food trucks that gather at different locations in the Fresno County area (or thereabouts) in various numbers (1-6 or more) at various times (lunch, dinner, etc.). The Great Food Search sampled several trucks and locations in September, but there are many more trucks and gathering points out there, from north of Herndon to south of Jensen, so Here We Go Again with Round Two.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Marketplace at El Paseo | Shopping mall in Fresno, California

Marketplace at El Paseo, is an outdoor space that is open 24 hours a day. This shopping center has several department stores, where you can find exactly what you are looking for. Whether you want to buy a new garment or look for something for your home. Featured Shopping Stores:...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

West Fresno to receive first Starbucks coffee shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It may not look like it now but in the not-so-distant future, the field on Church Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be home to southwest Fresno’s very first Starbucks. “We take for granted some of the things in our neighborhoods. I drive by Starbucks every day in all […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

RBD is coming to Fresno: this is when tickets go on sale

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – RBD announced a concert tour in the United States and Latin America for 2023 – almost 20 years after the band became popular thanks to their TV show Rebelde. Fresno is one of the cities the Rebelde band will visit. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez, and Christopher von Uckermann […]
FRESNO, CA
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Clovis

I am sure you are seeking for the great hotel list in the Clovis local area? You’ll get on this article a details list of the great hotel in the Clovis local area. Also, a directional link from your home, and details area, Web Link info, Contact, approximate online users ratings, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, all info has been collected.
CLOVIS, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
16K+
Followers
305
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy