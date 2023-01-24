ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

This Charlotte college is No. 4 for best online bachelor degrees, national rankings say

By Anna Maria Della Costa
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Idbw_0kPhLJ5d00

UNC Charlotte is No. 4 among top providers of online education, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Online Bachelor’s Degrees released Tuesday.

Charlotte tied with Texas A&M University and the Medical University of South Carolina in the recent rankings. It’s the second consecutive year Charlotte ranked in the top 10 nationally for its online bachelor’s degree programs. The university has risen 30 spots in the past three years.

Charlotte is ranked first in North Carolina, and the only university in the state to rank in the top 15.

“We are pleased to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a national leader in the development of high-quality, affordable online programs for working professionals,” Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said in a news release. “This further illustrates the work our award-winning faculty and staff have done to streamline and develop online programs since we launched the School of Professional Studies in 2021.”

U.S. News’ metrics for the online undergraduate rankings include student engagement, support given to students, and instructor training and credentials.

Other Charlotte programs ranked

U.S. News also recognized three UNC Charlotte master’s disciplines in its Best Online Master’s Degree rankings :

▪ Best online master’s in education: No. 23 (tie)

▪ Best online master’s in nursing: No. 37 (tie)

▪ Best online master’s in engineering: No. 62

The Cato College of Education also was recognized for its master’s specialty in curriculum and instruction, which ranked No. 17 (tie) based on a survey of peer institutions across the country.

How other NC colleges fared

North Carolina State University, ranked No. 18, tied with the University of North Carolina-Wilmington and Washington State University, according to the rankings.

North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro ranked No. 55. Campbell University in Buies Creek ranked No. 74. Appalachian State University in Boone ranked No. 85. UNC Greensboro ranked No. 95 to round out the top 100 rankings.

North Carolina Central University in Durham ranked No. 161. Duke University and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill were not included in the rankings.

UNC Charlotte’s other rankings

UNC Charlotte is growing its number of national rankings.

In November, the university ranked No. 18 in the nation on Newsweek’s student-focused “America’s Top Online Colleges for 2023.” Charlotte was awarded five stars out of five in the report — the highest recognition.

UNC Charlotte also rose eight spots overall in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best College rankings for undergraduate colleges and universities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Novant Health increasing minimum wage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Evan Crosby

10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte

A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
482
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy