This Charlotte college is No. 4 for best online bachelor degrees, national rankings say

UNC Charlotte is No. 4 among top providers of online education, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Online Bachelor’s Degrees released Tuesday.

Charlotte tied with Texas A&M University and the Medical University of South Carolina in the recent rankings. It’s the second consecutive year Charlotte ranked in the top 10 nationally for its online bachelor’s degree programs. The university has risen 30 spots in the past three years.

Charlotte is ranked first in North Carolina, and the only university in the state to rank in the top 15.

“We are pleased to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a national leader in the development of high-quality, affordable online programs for working professionals,” Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said in a news release. “This further illustrates the work our award-winning faculty and staff have done to streamline and develop online programs since we launched the School of Professional Studies in 2021.”

U.S. News’ metrics for the online undergraduate rankings include student engagement, support given to students, and instructor training and credentials.

Other Charlotte programs ranked

U.S. News also recognized three UNC Charlotte master’s disciplines in its Best Online Master’s Degree rankings :

▪ Best online master’s in education: No. 23 (tie)

▪ Best online master’s in nursing: No. 37 (tie)

▪ Best online master’s in engineering: No. 62

The Cato College of Education also was recognized for its master’s specialty in curriculum and instruction, which ranked No. 17 (tie) based on a survey of peer institutions across the country.

How other NC colleges fared

North Carolina State University, ranked No. 18, tied with the University of North Carolina-Wilmington and Washington State University, according to the rankings.

North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro ranked No. 55. Campbell University in Buies Creek ranked No. 74. Appalachian State University in Boone ranked No. 85. UNC Greensboro ranked No. 95 to round out the top 100 rankings.

North Carolina Central University in Durham ranked No. 161. Duke University and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill were not included in the rankings.

UNC Charlotte’s other rankings

UNC Charlotte is growing its number of national rankings.

In November, the university ranked No. 18 in the nation on Newsweek’s student-focused “America’s Top Online Colleges for 2023.” Charlotte was awarded five stars out of five in the report — the highest recognition.

UNC Charlotte also rose eight spots overall in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best College rankings for undergraduate colleges and universities.