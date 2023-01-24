Read full article on original website
DL Williams
5d ago
I think we have the right to protect God's children. The people that are running our government are showing no regard for life. That scares me.
ladailypost.com
AFT New Mexico Legislative Re-Cap: Extended School Year & Healthcare Lobby Day
Members of AFT NM’s newest (and only) healthcare unit, the United Health Professionals of New Mexico, held their first lobby day Friday in conjunction with fellow healthcare workers from AFSCME District 1199NM and unveiled their effort to pass the NM Patient Safety Act, which would institute safe staffing rations in New Mexico hospitals. Courtesy/AFT NM.
Hobbs News-Sun
NM AG challenges city and county abortion ordinances
On Monday, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez filed a motion with the N.M. Supreme Court asking recent ordinances passed in Southeast New Mexico be nullified by the court. The ordinances Torrez named in the Writ of Mandamus request, were passed by Hobbs, Clovis, Lea and Roosevelt Counties — and,...
newmexicopbs.org
Rust Shooting Charges, Statewide Public Safety Priorities & Wild Wolf Captured in NM
This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office’s announcement of charges in the ‘Rust’ shooting tragedy. Actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer both face involuntary manslaughter charges. The panel also discusses a debate that’s been reignited in the state legislature over our state’s pretrial detention process. Specifically, legislators are expected to take up a tool used to analyze the likelihood of a defendant showing up to court and/or committing a new crime if released. Finally, our panelists return to the issue of modernizing our state legislature. A recent poll showed a majority of New Mexicans support changes like paying lawmakers, hiring more legislative staff & lengthening session, but should term limits be under consideration as well?
KOAT 7
The argument for and against New Mexico Senate Bill 123
SANTA FE, N.M. — At a news conference in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman voiced his support of New Mexico Senate Bill 123. The bi-partisan bill deals with pre-trial detention and asks that people who commit crimes like first-degree murder or other violent felonies aren't released before trial.
KOAT 7
Death of Tyre Nichols sparks outrage in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico community gathered in solidarity at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice on Saturday to mourn the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, whose life was tragically cut short at the hands of five Memphis police officers in January. Body cam footage released of...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico’s top doctor through COVID-19, Dr. David Scrase, to retire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The doctor who’s helped spearhead New Mexico’s response to COVID-19 since 2020, Dr. David Scrase is retiring. In an announcement sent out Friday, the New Mexico Governor’s Office said Dr. Scrase’s retirement will be in late February. Scrase lead the...
New Mexico Holocaust Museum running low on space
"As you look around, you see that we are very challenged by space."
2 wanted people arrested in New Mexico
Both arrestees were taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center.
pinonpost.com
Lujan Grisham’s Human Services Dept. Secretary David Scrase quits
On Friday, it was announced that Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Human Services Secretary, David Scrase, M.D., was stepping down from his post, one of the few cabinet members who has lasted throughout the governor’s reign beginning in 2019. In a statement, Scrase said, “It has...
New Mexico governor pushing for new round of rebate checks
(The Center Square) - New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to send rebate checks to 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would provide $1 billion in relief to New Mexicans; individuals will receive $750 payments, while joint filers will receive $1,500 payments. The Taxation and Revenue Department would send out the checks this summer if the measure becomes law. “As...
Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
kunm.org
WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More
Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
newsfromthestates.com
Supporters turn out to champion affirmative consent in Roundhouse hearing
A year ago, students rallied at the Roundhouse for an affirmative consent bill that lawmakers in committee voted was beyond the scope of the 30-day, budget-focused legislative session. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Legislation making its way through the session would transform how sexual assault cases are handled...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
As water fund dries up, bill aims to infuse $250M
A state fund that has helped finance dozens of water infrastructure projects around New Mexico since it was created nearly two decades ago is drying up. The State Investment Council has been sounding the alarm for years, warning the so-called Water Trust Fund, which it manages, could be depleted within 15 years without an additional infusion of capital or a restructuring of its distribution requirements of $4 million a year.
krwg.org
Political Violence and Democracy in New Mexico
Political violence in New Mexico reached a new level in recent weeks after the homes of four democratic officials were attacked in a series of drive-by shootings. Threats of political violence are nothing new to election workers across the state including Doña Ana County Clerk Dr. Amanda López Askin. She is here to discuss this disturbing trend and ongoing efforts to protect democracy in the state.
New Mexico witness investigates strange sounds outside and sees red object crossing sky
A New Mexico witness at Deming went outside after hearing unusual sounds and saw a fluctuating red object with orange-colored trailing lights at 6:20 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ValueWalk
Gov. Lujan Proposes New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico of Up to $1,500
New Mexicans may soon get some extra money if a new proposal from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is approved. Gov. Lujan Grisham plans to give up to $1,500 in a new one-time tax rebate from New Mexico to about 875,000 taxpayers . New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico: Who...
pinonpost.com
Bill limiting governor’s emergency powers passes through first committee
On Wednesday, H.B. 80, sponsored by Rep. Greg Nibert (R-Chaves), passed through its first committee with vast bipartisan support. The bill would limit the New Mexico governor’s emergency powers to 90 days for a state of emergency, with intervention by the legislature. The bill notes, “The special session called...
NM Tax and Revenue Department takes steps to fight fraud
DID YOU KNOW: If you can't access a computer to do your taxes, you can use a computer kiosk at a district office location.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona, 6 other states need plan for drastic water cuts by Jan. 31
PHOENIX - The seven states that use water from the Colorado River are sitting on a time bomb. Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming have until the end of the month to come up with a plan for drastic water cuts on top of the cutbacks residents have already seen.
