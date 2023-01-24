Read full article on original website
Woman injured in south Wichita drive-by shooting
It happened around 3:30 Sunday morning in the 1400 block of George Washington Boulevard. Wichita Police said the woman was alert and talking after the shooting and is expected to survive.
2 Injured After Shooting at E. Wichita Nighclub
Two people were injured in a shooting in East Wichita Saturday night. Police said the incident happened at the Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg around 10:45 p.m. Two victims, ages 34 and 36, were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita.
Drive-by shooting critically injures one
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard that left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition. Police said the woman is expected to survive as she was talking shortly after the shooting. Police said they were called to check out a...
WPD: Bystanders injured in Old town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, three people were injured following a shooting at Wichita club Saturday. Wichita police said around 12:55 a.m., officers were patrolling the Old Town area when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live. Officers arrived and were met by “a large crowd exiting the business.” […]
Woman arrested after three shot in Old Town
Groups work toward putting stop to human trafficking with ‘Red Sand Project’. The creative awareness effort is in line with January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month. ACLU death penalty challenge to go before Sedgwick County judge. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST. That challenge questions if the...
Man Fatally Shot by Dog
A Kansas man died on Saturday morning when he was shot by his dog on the way to a hunting trip. Joseph Austin Smith, a 30-year-old Wichita resident, was going on a hunting trip when he was fatally shot in his car. His dog accidentally discharged the gun while it sat loaded in the back seat of Smith’s pickup truck.
Two hurt after shooting at Wichita club
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, two people were hurt after a shooting at a Wichita club on Saturday night.
Update: Driver dies after going off Kellogg
A driver has died after going off Kellogg Sunday morning.
Police: Kan. woman shot 3 innocent bystanders during bar fight
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that. Just before 1a.m. Saturday, police were on patrol in the Old Town area of Wichita when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live at 101 N. Rock Island Ave, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers...
Police identify Wichita couple in murder-suicide
Wichita police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in south Wichita.
Wichita Crime Stoppers ask for help in robbery case from December
The Crime Stoppers of Wichita and Sedgwick County are asking for the publics help in identifying a man it says is suspected of stealing a bag of cash from a gas station employee while walking to her car.
South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide
A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
A message from Wichita Police Chief Sullivan
In response to the public release of the police video in the arrest and beating of Tyre Nicholes in Memphis, Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan Friday evening, released a statenebnt.
Charges filed in fatal September shooting in south Wichita
A Wichita man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last fall at a south Wichita mobile home park. 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. Police said shots were fired during...
Wichita Police Chief Issues Statement Following Release of Tyre Nichols’ Video
Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan released a statement following the release of video footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five members of the Memphis Police Dept. Sullivan described the incident as “horrific,” saying he was “shocked and sickened” by the actions of the involved officers. Sullivan extended...
VIDEO: Police Looking for Dec. 19th Robbery Suspect
Wichita Police and Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County need your help tracking down a robbery suspect. that occurred on December 19th, 2022 in the 2000 block of S. Oliver. Authorities responded to the robbery around 9:10 a.m. on December 19th in the 2000 block of S. Oliver. An employee of...
Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
Woman Arrested Following Shooting in Old Town that Injured 3
A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Old Town early Saturday morning. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Officers patrolling the Old Town area reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live (101 N. Rock Island Ave.) When police arrived, a...
CHASE COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Aggravated battery suspect nearing trial in 2022 shooting case
A pretrial hearing is coming Monday for the man accused of shooting an Emporia man as one SUV passed another in western Chase County last year. The hearing is at 1:30 pm in Cottonwood Falls for Eric Joseph McClure. This is the last scheduled hearing before jury trial, which is set to go Feb. 22-24.
Wichita woman, 22, killed when car goes over Kellogg barrier and onto Washington
The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.
