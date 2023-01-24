ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

kfdi.com

2 Injured After Shooting at E. Wichita Nighclub

Two people were injured in a shooting in East Wichita Saturday night. Police said the incident happened at the Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg around 10:45 p.m. Two victims, ages 34 and 36, were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Drive-by shooting critically injures one

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard that left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition. Police said the woman is expected to survive as she was talking shortly after the shooting. Police said they were called to check out a...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD: Bystanders injured in Old town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, three people were injured following a shooting at Wichita club Saturday. Wichita police said around 12:55 a.m., officers were patrolling the Old Town area when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live. Officers arrived and were met by “a large crowd exiting the business.” […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman arrested after three shot in Old Town

Woman arrested after three shot in Old Town
WICHITA, KS
dallasexpress.com

Man Fatally Shot by Dog

A Kansas man died on Saturday morning when he was shot by his dog on the way to a hunting trip. Joseph Austin Smith, a 30-year-old Wichita resident, was going on a hunting trip when he was fatally shot in his car. His dog accidentally discharged the gun while it sat loaded in the back seat of Smith’s pickup truck.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide

A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Charges filed in fatal September shooting in south Wichita

A Wichita man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last fall at a south Wichita mobile home park. 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. Police said shots were fired during...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

VIDEO: Police Looking for Dec. 19th Robbery Suspect

Wichita Police and Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County need your help tracking down a robbery suspect. that occurred on December 19th, 2022 in the 2000 block of S. Oliver. Authorities responded to the robbery around 9:10 a.m. on December 19th in the 2000 block of S. Oliver. An employee of...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Woman Arrested Following Shooting in Old Town that Injured 3

A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Old Town early Saturday morning. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Officers patrolling the Old Town area reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live (101 N. Rock Island Ave.) When police arrived, a...
WICHITA, KS

