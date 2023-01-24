Temira Poindexter and Delanie Crawford both scored in double figures, but it wasn't enough as the Tulsa women's basketball team dropped a 61-54 decision to SMU on Saturday afternoon at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The Golden Hurricane fell to 15-6 on the season and 5-3 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Mustangs moved to 14-6 overall and 5-3 in the league.

