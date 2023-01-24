Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men Cruise to 4-1 Win Over UCF
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Tulsa men's tennis team earned a decisive 4-1 victory over the UCF Knights (1-3) Sunday during the consolation round of ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbus, Ohio. The win moves the Golden Hurricane to 2-2 on the season. Doubles play was highlighted by senior...
tulsahurricane.com
TU Women Wrap Up ITA Kickoff Weekend With 4-1 Win Over Minnesota
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Tulsa women's tennis team concluded ITA Kickoff Weekend in Norman Sunday with a 4-1 win over Minnesota (0-2) in the consolation round. The victory improves the Golden Hurricane's record to 4-2 overall. Minnesota clinched the doubles point at the No. 1 spot, where...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Women’s Hoops Fall to SMU, 61-54
Temira Poindexter and Delanie Crawford both scored in double figures, but it wasn't enough as the Tulsa women's basketball team dropped a 61-54 decision to SMU on Saturday afternoon at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The Golden Hurricane fell to 15-6 on the season and 5-3 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Mustangs moved to 14-6 overall and 5-3 in the league.
tulsahurricane.com
Oregon Edges Tulsa, 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Tulsa men's tennis team came close but could not close out, falling 4-3 to the Oregon Ducks (3-0) Saturday during the opening round of ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbus, Ohio. The loss drops the Golden Hurricane to 1-2 on the year. The doubles...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Drops 4-2 Decision to Texas Tech
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Tulsa women's tennis team fell 4-2 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0) Saturday during the opening round of ITA Kickoff Weekend in Norman, Okla. The loss drops the Golden Hurricane to 3-2 on the season. The doubles point came down to the...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Sends 13 Track Athletes to Race in Wendy’s Invite
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa track team will compete in Wendy's Invite hosted by Pittsburg State tomorrow. Action for TU begins with the men's and women's 60-meter dash at 11 a.m. The meet will stream on the MIAA Network (subscription required). The Golden Hurricane will send 13...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Runners Get a Tune-Up at Wendy’s Invite
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Several runners from The University of Tulsa track team posted new personal best times Saturday during the Wendy's Invite hosted by Pittsburg State. The Golden Hurricane athletes with new personal best times include Matt Beveridge (800m) Kaitlyn Johnson (60m), Rylie Hancock (60m), Christian Gregory (800m), Carlota Soler (Mile) and Avery Hill (5,000m).
