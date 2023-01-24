Local artist adds splashes of color to Reagan Elementary with new mural

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Reagan Elementary school is looking a little brighter today after students and staff there unveiled a new, interactive, mural this week. The art was customized for the school by a local artist.

School leaders said the art has had a huge impact on the students.

“It’s been an incredible journey watching it transform our cafeteria because over the years, you know our school was built in 1956, there’s been several updates but this is something we could do that would make a huge, colorful impact, and just be an awesome way for our kids to be immersed in the beautiful West Texas skies,” said PTA President Catherine Daniels.

The students donned 3D glasses Monday to get a look at the finished mural which features 3D elements made possible with holographic paint.

Odessa artist Tabata Ayup trained professionally in Italy and has painted murals across the globe for more than 15 years.









