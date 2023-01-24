ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

MDC searching for mountain lion struck by vehicle in Franklin County

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7Bcl_0kPhJnA300

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – State conservation agents are looking for an injured mountain lion that was struck by a car Monday evening in Franklin County.

According to Dan Zarlenga, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation, the incident occurred at Highway T and Old Highway 100, just north of Villa Ridge. His agency was first notified of the accident around 8:30 p.m.

Zarlenga said the mountain lion was apparently bleeding after being hit, but managed to get up and run away. No humans were injured in the accident.

Live updates: Rare mountain lion sighting in Franklin County

MDC agents searched for the animal Monday evening and Tuesday morning to no avail.

Zarlenga said anyone who spots the mountain lion is encouraged to not approach the animal, but instead keep a safe distance and call the MDC.

Mountain lion sightings are very rare in the greater St. Louis region, Zarlenga said. Only two confirmed sightings have been recorded since 1994: one animal was struck on Interstate 70 in Warren County in January 2017, and another was caught on a game camera in Chesterfield in January 2011.

More information: Confirmed mountain lion sightings in Missouri .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 5

Related
Outsider.com

Rare Missouri Mountain Lion Hit By Car, Photo Shows

A mountain lion, a species that remains incredibly rare in the state, was hit on a Missouri highway north of Villa Ridge. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), mountain lions have been extirpated (or locally extinct) since the 1920s. Occasional individuals do wander in from bordering states, however. This is the most likely cause for a large mountain lion appearing on Old Highway 100 north of Villa Ridge, MO before being struck by a vehicle. The predator was able to flee the scene, but may have sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Police: Jennings man missing nearly a week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Jennings man who went missing last week is believed to be in University City, St. Louis County police said Sunday. According to county police spokesperson, a missing person’s report was filed for Djibril Diop on Jan. 23. He was last seen in the 3000 block of Meadowlark Avenue.
JENNINGS, MO
FOX 2

What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy