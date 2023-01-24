Read full article on original website
mycouriertribune.com
Thanks goes to Liberty area for supporting Operation Christmas Child
I am writing to thank Liberty-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
mycouriertribune.com
Public health center food pantry Feb. 1
CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, continues to offer a monthly food pantry where anyone in the community can drive through and pick up free fruits, vegetables and more. This event is made possible by partnering with Harvesters - The Community Food Network....
mycouriertribune.com
Water shut-offs Jan. 27
SMITHVILLE — Due to inclement weather, tie-in work for the Winner Avenue Project has been rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 27 in Smithville. Residents in the following areas may experience little to no water pressure during this time: East Woods Street, East Meadow Street, South Commercial, Winner Avenue, South Woodland Avenue, and East Brasfield.
mycouriertribune.com
Darline Carroll Shaffer
Darline Shaffer, 95, of Orrick, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Liberty Hospital. Darline was born on June 4, 1927, in Lebanon, the daughter of LeRoy and Emma Belle (McVey) Lewis. She was first united in marriage to Earl Carroll of Lebanon on January 26, 1945; he preceded her in death in 1988. She was then united in marriage to Robert Shaffer of Liberty on January 16, 1990; he preceded her in death on November 17, 2020.
mycouriertribune.com
Recreational marijuana passed, now what?
CLAY COUNTY — With passage of Amendment 3 last year, recreational marijuana in the state was legalized for adult use. However, many facets of the new law are just starting to roll out and there are still legal no-nos tied to the drug’s use. No dispensary sales yet.
