NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice
At this point, everyone is probably aware of what happened with Shannon Sharpe at the Lakers game on Friday night. Sharpe and members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a verbal altercation that also involved Tee Morant. Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed and the show went on. Consequently, Sharpe felt some...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Filmed By Wife Savannah As He Plays “Madden”
LeBron James is currently in his 20th season in the NBA, and he is still putting up insane numbers. For instance, he ended up scoring a grand total of 46 points last night against the Clippers. Overall, these kinds of numbers are simply unheard of for a 38-year-old. That being...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Predicts NFL Championship Weekend
Shannon Sharpe had some interesting predictions this morning. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have had a ton of great debates involving the NFL so far this season. Overall, there have been a lot of narratives to go around. Now, however, we have reached the end of the season as four teams remain in the playoffs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Aaron Rodgers Should Go
Stephen A. weighed in on the Aaron Rodgers debate. Stephen A. has always proven to be a huge Aaron Rodgers fan. Over the years, Smith has continuously called the Packers QB a “Bad Man.” However, in recent years, Smith has been less impressed with the quarterback. Of course, this is because of his lack of results on the football field.
hotnewhiphop.com
Josh Allen Reacts To Ridiculous Damar Hamlin Conspiracy
Josh Allen isn’t having any of it. Josh Allen has been the leader of the Buffalo Bills for quite some time now. He has helped lead them to the playoffs on a consistent basis and there is this sense that he could win a Super Bowl. Additionally, he has helped lead them through the devastating incident involving Damar Hamlin.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Restrained After Heckler Makes Fun Of Hairline
After a fan started calling LeBron out after a game, a ref held the star Laker back. After losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 133 to 115 on Wednesday (January 25), a heckler bashed Lakers star LeBron James for his hairline. In fact, LeBron looked quite frustrated in general after 48 points on his end and yet another lost game. Still, it’s no reason for fans to harass him at his games, as it’s the kind of hate that you don’t want to clap back to.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
hotnewhiphop.com
Matt Barnes Trends After Spitting Incident, People Bring Up Derek Fisher
Barnes spit on his fiancée’s ex-husband during an altercation. The public revisited him driving 95 miles to beat up Fisher. There is reportedly trouble brewing for Matt Barnes following an altercation at a football game. The former NBA star was at the San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys game last weekend when he had an unfortunate run-in with his fiancée’s ex, footballer David Patterson Jr.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 “Oreo” Unveiled: Photos
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting a common Jumpman color scheme. Luka Doncic has become one of the best players in the NBA, and his Jordan Luka 1 is a top 10 signature sneaker release. Overall, Luka is one of those players that has International appeal, and it has led to some solid sales of his newest offering. In fact, Jordan Brand continues to give this model some great colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Pelinka Reveals Lakers’ Trade Deadline Strategy
Rob Pelinka has some work to do. Rob Pelinka is someone who has been criticized a lot by Lakers fans. He is the general manager of the team, and aside from their title in 2020, they have been pretty bad. Overall, the team has made some very questionable moves, and Pelinka is largely responsible. Having said that, fans want him to make some redeeming moves.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Wilson Has Future & Ciara’s Son Making One-Handed Catches
Russell Wilson continues to do workouts with Future’s son. Russell Wilson had himself a pretty awful season with the Denver Broncos. It was one of those seasons that had people hitting Wilson with some hilarious memes. Overall, the Broncos looked pitiful and they even had to fire their head coach after just a few games.
hotnewhiphop.com
Micah Parsons Denies Throwing Shade At Dak Prescott
Micah Parsons wasn’t going to let people project onto him. Micah Parsons had a fantastic season with the Dallas Cowboys. While the team didn’t exactly reach its goal of a Super Bowl, they certainly posted an incredible defensive effort. Overall, Parsons was one of the players to praise, as he was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gisele Bündchen Goes Horseback Riding With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor
Gisele previously stated that the two are not an item. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady went through a very public divorce a few months ago. Overall, it seemed like the divorce was amicable and that the two are doing fine on their own. Additionally, it took place during the NFL season and if you recall, Brady had a bad stretch during the proceedings.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lakers Reportedly Looking To Move On From Patrick Beverley
The Lakers have some moves to make. Over the coming weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot to think about. They are a team that needs some new pieces, especially if they want to make the playoffs. Overall, they are 13th in the Western Conference. However, they are just a winning streak away from being a top-five team in the West.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kyle Kuzma Gaining Interest From These Three Teams
Kyle Kuzma is attracting interest around the deadline. When Kyle Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards, there was no guarantee that he would land on his feet. After all, his final season in Los Angeles was a difficult one. Overall, he had flashes of brilliance here and there. However, the team was treating him like a lower-tier option which led to some questionable play.
hotnewhiphop.com
Former Lions Player Jessie Lemonier Dead At 25
Very sad news is coming out of the NFL today as it was revealed that former linebacker for the Detroit Lions, Jessie Lemonier, passed away at the age of 25. According to TMZ, the cause of death has yet to be revealed. This is truly shocking news for the NFL...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bryce James Impresses LeBron With Latest Dunk
Bryce continues to grow his game. Bryce James has been doing some big things with Sierra Canyon this past season. He is currently in his sophomore year at the school, and many are impressed with his play. Although Bronny is getting most of the attention right now, there is no doubt that Bryce has been fun to watch.
hotnewhiphop.com
Steph Curry Hits Another Career Milestone
Steph Curry continues to climb the all-time NBA ranks. Steph Curry is easily the greatest shooter to ever grace an NBA court. At this point, it is impossible to deny that Curry will likely finish his career as one of the 10 greatest players of all time. Overall, he has four titles to his name and he even has the three-point record.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Roasted Over Rui Hachimura Admission
Shaq threw disrespect at yet another player. Throughout his time on TNT, Shaq has had some pretty bad takes about players in the NBA. He and Charles Barkley have proven that they don’t watch basketball beyond the top teams. Furthermore, they only know the superstar players. If there is a role player on the Indiana Pacers who is making noise, you can bet Shaq does not know who they are.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brad Bitt Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Brad Pitt was recently asked about the Super Bowl. If you are familiar with Brad Pitt, you know that he lived in Missouri during his youth. He was born in Oklahoma, however, he eventually moved to the Mid-West. There are plenty of great football teams to support in this area, including the Kansas City Chiefs.
Comments / 0