PCE Inflation Moderated in December
The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation fell to its lowest level in more than a year in December as prices for goods declined, and consumers cut back on spending. The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which leaves out volatile food and energy prices, was up 0.3% last month to an annual rate of 4.4%, the Commerce Department reported Friday. That was down from 4.7% in November and the lowest 12-month total since October 2021.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Pfizer Facing Profit Drop After Record Year as COVID Vaccine Demand Fades
Drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) will see out the most lucrative year in its history with fourth-quarter results due early Tuesday and hope its 2023 guidance isn't too much of a letdown amid diminished demand for COVID-19 vaccines. The stock is down 14% this month versus a 2% decline for the S&P...
ExxonMobil Likely to Report Surge in Q4 Earnings
ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM), the nation's largest oil producer, probably will say its net earnings surged more than 50% when it reports fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, capping a year in which high oil and natural gas prices substantially boosted profits throughout the global energy industry. The world's most valuable public energy...
Putting Chevron’s $75 Billion Stock Buyback in Context
Chevron’s decision this week to buy back $75 billion of its shares and hike its dividend sets the stage for one of the largest corporate buybacks in recent history. It came after a big year for buybacks, which companies use to boost earnings per share (EPS). In the third quarter alone, S&P 500 companies bought back a record $210.8 billion, as some 319 firms reported at least $5 billion of repurchases. More than 20% of S&P 500 companies lifted their EPS by 4% in 2022 using this strategy, according to research from S&P Global, the highest share since the fourth quarter of 2019.
US Markets Wrap Up Strong Week With Gains
U.S. equities posted another day of gains with all three major indexes rising, capping off a winning week for the stock market. Markets were buoyed by encouraging macroeconomic data that showed inflation easing and consumer confidence rising. Tesla was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 for a second consecutive...
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 27, 2022: Rates steady
Thirty-year mortgage rates edged very slightly downward Thursday. For more than two weeks, the flagship average has wavered in a quarter-point range under 6.5%. Thursday's 30-year mortgage average edged down by a minor two basis points, lowering to 6.38%. The average has bobbed around between 6.25% and 6.51% since January 10, with last week's 6.25% average setting a four-month low. Rates on 30-year loans are currently 1.2% cheaper than October's 20-year high of 7.58%.
