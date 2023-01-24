Read full article on original website
41-year-old man arrested in attempted robbery of Mercer University Drive bank
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man who attempted to rob the Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive Friday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11 a.m. Deputies say a man came into the...
41nbc.com
Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a man walked...
Macon teenage twins charged with 7 robberies over 4 months in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — Correction: A previous version of this story said the twin boys were arrested on their 17th birthday, they were arrested on Nov. 10 and transferred into the Bibb County Jail from YDC on their 17th birthday in January. A set of Macon twins are in jail...
wgxa.tv
Shots fired outside of Lucky's Food Mart in Macon
UPDATE (1-26-2023) -- A 15-year-old male was shot at Lucky's Food Mart on Main Street. According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released to his family. No word has been given on any suspects so far and the...
41nbc.com
Man wrecks stolen vehicle in Jones County after police chase
JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash in Jones County on Thursday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says Monroe County deputies were chasing a stolen vehicle driven by Neremiah Terrell, when they were asked to assist.
WALB 10
3 arrested on armed robbery charges in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in Americus on armed robbery charges, according to the Americus Police Department. Keitavious Phillips, 19, Deontre Tookes, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile are all charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
baldwin2k.com
More learned about woman from deputy-involved shooting
That's the question many people around here were asking following a deputy-involved shooting at a rural church past the county jail on Dec. 13. After the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office previously went a full 25 years with zero deputy-involved shootings, last month's incident marked the second deputy-involved shooting of 2022.
Macon Subway employee gets job back after being held at gunpoint during robbery, says manager lied
MACON, Ga. — Samyell Hunter called 13WMAZ reporter Kamilah Williams earlier Friday evening with good news -- she will be working at Subway again but at a different location. Hunter was told by the manager at the Subway on Forsyth Road that she was fired. However, she received a call from Subway's Head of Operation telling her she should not have been left by herself so early and they were told Hunter quit when she didn't.
'She's not a menace': Family wants mental care, not charges, for woman who attacked Baldwin County deputies
MACON, Ga. — It's been a month since Baldwin County deputies shot a woman after they say she attacked them with a hammer. Fiesta Murphy is currently being held at the Bibb County jail. Baldwin County Sheriff, Bill Massee, says it's because they have a bigger mental health facility. She's currently being charged with aggravated assault, arson in the second degree, and burglary.
Jones County deputies search for third man involved in 'theft ring'
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — After two arrests, Jones County deputies are looking for a third man they say is part of a theft ring that stretched across Central Georgia. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office say it started with an attempt to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Highway 57. What happened after that was a discovery, they didn't know they'd be making.
60-year-old shot, killed inside his truck outside Mrs. Winner’s restaurant, deputies say
MACON, Ga — A 21-year-old is accused of shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant on Tuesday in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Alonzo Hicks after they said he killed 60-year-old Robert Wells of Dublin, Georgia, inside his truck outside the Mrs. Winner’s Restaurant on Pio Nono Ave just after noon.
Macon siblings remember brother killed in Lincoln Street shooting on Jan. 19
MACON, Ga. — The family of a Macon shooting victim wants people to know their loved one is more than homicide statistic. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says someone shot 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem in the chest last Thursday. Saleem was found in a car on Lincoln Street just before...
41nbc.com
Fort Valley Police looking for 7 wanted for forgery
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help finding seven people. (Photo courtesy of Fort Valley Police Department) Police say they are wanted for forgery in the fourth degree, and conspiracy to commit a crime. If you know where any of these people are...
'Acknowledge the fact that I experienced that': Macon Subway employee fired after being held at gunpoint in robbery
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report, a commercial armed robbery took place at the Subway on Forsyth in North Macon. The now-former employee who experienced it was Samyell Hunter. Hunter told 13WMAZ she just started working at the Subway. She was there for four...
Arrest made in killing of 60-year-old man outside of Mrs. Winner’s in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man outside a Mrs. Winner’s in Macon. The man was shot in his car. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Alonzo Bernard Hicks in connection to the death of Robert Wells. Hicks...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies are looking for a car jack thief
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Cameras caught a man stealing from a local business. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a man walking into a business on Gray Highway and leaving with a floor jack. The incident occurred on January 11th. Anyone recognizing the identity of the man...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
41nbc.com
3 arrested, 1 wanted in Jones County theft ring
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — When the Jones County Sheriff’s Office took a trip out to a house on Highway 57 to serve a warrant on a man wanted for aggravated assault, they instead came back with several arrests on other wanted people, found stolen trailers, a call to child services, and more.
Wilcox County woman dies in attack by dog on her property
PITTS, Ga. — A Central Georgia woman is dead after getting attacked by a dog. Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says 66-year-old Doris McBures of Pitts died Monday night after a blue pit bull owned by her husband attacked her. She says McBures apparently escaped to her car for...
Bibb Sheriff's Office outreach programs seek to lead children, teens from violent paths
MACON, Ga. — Last year, Macon shattered the old homicide record with 70 homicides. More than a dozen of those victims were teenagers. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office noticed that, too, and they want to make sure parents know they're here to help. "It's not the one thing that...
13WMAZ
