MACON, Ga. — Samyell Hunter called 13WMAZ reporter Kamilah Williams earlier Friday evening with good news -- she will be working at Subway again but at a different location. Hunter was told by the manager at the Subway on Forsyth Road that she was fired. However, she received a call from Subway's Head of Operation telling her she should not have been left by herself so early and they were told Hunter quit when she didn't.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO