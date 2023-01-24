ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a man walked...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Shots fired outside of Lucky's Food Mart in Macon

UPDATE (1-26-2023) -- A 15-year-old male was shot at Lucky's Food Mart on Main Street. According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released to his family. No word has been given on any suspects so far and the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man wrecks stolen vehicle in Jones County after police chase

JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash in Jones County on Thursday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says Monroe County deputies were chasing a stolen vehicle driven by Neremiah Terrell, when they were asked to assist.
JONES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

3 arrested on armed robbery charges in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in Americus on armed robbery charges, according to the Americus Police Department. Keitavious Phillips, 19, Deontre Tookes, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile are all charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
AMERICUS, GA
baldwin2k.com

More learned about woman from deputy-involved shooting

That's the question many people around here were asking following a deputy-involved shooting at a rural church past the county jail on Dec. 13. After the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office previously went a full 25 years with zero deputy-involved shootings, last month's incident marked the second deputy-involved shooting of 2022.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon Subway employee gets job back after being held at gunpoint during robbery, says manager lied

MACON, Ga. — Samyell Hunter called 13WMAZ reporter Kamilah Williams earlier Friday evening with good news -- she will be working at Subway again but at a different location. Hunter was told by the manager at the Subway on Forsyth Road that she was fired. However, she received a call from Subway's Head of Operation telling her she should not have been left by herself so early and they were told Hunter quit when she didn't.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'She's not a menace': Family wants mental care, not charges, for woman who attacked Baldwin County deputies

MACON, Ga. — It's been a month since Baldwin County deputies shot a woman after they say she attacked them with a hammer. Fiesta Murphy is currently being held at the Bibb County jail. Baldwin County Sheriff, Bill Massee, says it's because they have a bigger mental health facility. She's currently being charged with aggravated assault, arson in the second degree, and burglary.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Jones County deputies search for third man involved in 'theft ring'

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — After two arrests, Jones County deputies are looking for a third man they say is part of a theft ring that stretched across Central Georgia. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office say it started with an attempt to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Highway 57. What happened after that was a discovery, they didn't know they'd be making.
JONES COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

60-year-old shot, killed inside his truck outside Mrs. Winner’s restaurant, deputies say

MACON, Ga — A 21-year-old is accused of shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant on Tuesday in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Alonzo Hicks after they said he killed 60-year-old Robert Wells of Dublin, Georgia, inside his truck outside the Mrs. Winner’s Restaurant on Pio Nono Ave just after noon.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Fort Valley Police looking for 7 wanted for forgery

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help finding seven people. (Photo courtesy of Fort Valley Police Department) Police say they are wanted for forgery in the fourth degree, and conspiracy to commit a crime. If you know where any of these people are...
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County deputies are looking for a car jack thief

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Cameras caught a man stealing from a local business. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a man walking into a business on Gray Highway and leaving with a floor jack. The incident occurred on January 11th. Anyone recognizing the identity of the man...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

3 arrested, 1 wanted in Jones County theft ring

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — When the Jones County Sheriff’s Office took a trip out to a house on Highway 57 to serve a warrant on a man wanted for aggravated assault, they instead came back with several arrests on other wanted people, found stolen trailers, a call to child services, and more.
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

