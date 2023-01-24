ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

SFist

Dispute That Triggered Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Over $100 Damage Charge

Adding to the tragic narrative about underpaid farmworkers and the socioeconomic situation underpinning Monday's shooting in Half Moon Bay, we now learn that the triggering dispute that occurred between the suspect and his supervisor was over $100. As NBC Bay Area reported late Thursday, shooting suspect Zhao Chunli became enraged...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Deadly Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Second Gun Violence Incident at Same Farm in Past Year

One of the mushroom farms at which Half Moon Bay gunman Chunli Zhao shot four people on Monday had a separate workplace shooting over the summer, records show. A manager at California Terra Garden, Martin Medina, had been charged with attempted murder when he fired a shot into another manager’s trailer, though no one was hurt at the time. [KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

$1.7 Million Noe Valley Public Toilet Will Now Only Cost the City $300K

The city of San Francisco is reportedly being gifted a pre-fab public restroom to install at a small park in Noe Valley, saving the design and construction costs that helped jack up the price tag on the project to $1.7 million last year. And yet, it will still cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in permitting and environmental review.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Bay Area Protests After Release of Video of Fatal Memphis Traffic Stop Resulting in Death of Tyre Nichols

On Friday night, after Memphis police released the video of the traffic stop where police brutally beat 29-year-old civilian Tyre Nichols, leading to his death, several San Franciscans marched and protested along Market Street. Five Memphis police officers were fired for the incident and had been charged with murder and kidnapping on Thursday. [ABC7]
MEMPHIS, TN
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Cop Who Shot Keita O’Neil Wants Case Dismissed, Blames Chesa

Modesto-based E. & J. Gallo Winery is laying off 355 employees, including 93 at its Hayward warehouse. The cutbacks could be a sign that layoffs are starting to extend beyond the tech industry that grew too fast during the pandemic, or it could be that alcohol brands also grew too fast during the pandemic because we were drinking so much under lockdown. [SF Business Times]
HAYWARD, CA

