Modesto-based E. & J. Gallo Winery is laying off 355 employees, including 93 at its Hayward warehouse. The cutbacks could be a sign that layoffs are starting to extend beyond the tech industry that grew too fast during the pandemic, or it could be that alcohol brands also grew too fast during the pandemic because we were drinking so much under lockdown. [SF Business Times]

HAYWARD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO