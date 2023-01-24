ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’

A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
BBC

Hit-and-run driver left cyclist dying by road in Crewe

A motorist who struck a cyclist and then sped away, leaving her to die by the roadside, has been convicted of causing her death by dangerous driving. Nathan Schultz did not stop after hitting Agniszka Pocztowska as she rode in Crewe, Cheshire, in September 2020. Minutes later, Schultz hit another...
BBC

Ripon drugs arrest after car discovered on its roof

A crashed car found on its roof led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs. The red VW Golf was discovered shortly after 15:00 GMT on Thursday by police officers on patrol near Lark Lane in Ripon. Following a search of the area a...
BBC

Two badly hurt at Portsmouth car meet as vehicle leaves road

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a vehicle hit a group of people gathered at a car meet. A teenage girl and a woman, aged in her 20s, were seriously hurt when a blue Mazda MX5 veered off the road in Portsmouth.
NECN

Court Docs Reveal Disturbing New Details About Case of 7-Year-Old Who Was Burned, Beaten

A New Hampshire man who is facing several charges after his 7-year-old son was reportedly beaten and burned waived his arraignment on Friday. Murtadah Mohammad, 25, had been expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County District Court in Manchester, but he waived his arraignment Friday morning and did not appear in court. The boy's mother identified Mohammad as his biological father.
MANCHESTER, NH
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
iheart.com

13-Year-Old Girl Leads Cops On A 100mph Chase

Earlier this week, cops in Nebraska were led on a high-speed chase…by a 13-year-old girl. At around 9:30 Monday night, police tried to pull over an SUV cruising the interstate at around 35mph. That was the moment that the driver escalated the situation by driving off and hit speeds “exceeding 100mph,” according to police.
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Boston

Third child allegedly strangled by mother in Duxbury dies

DUXBURY - A third child who was allegedly strangled by his mother in Duxbury earlier this week has died. The Plymouth County District Attorney said 8-month-old Callan Clancy was pronounced dead at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday. Callan was found unconscious along with his 5-year-old sister Cora, and 3-year-old brother Dawson at their home on Summer Street  on Tuesday. Cora and Dawson were rushed to the hospital and died that night. The DA said the children were found "with obvious signs of trauma."Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling her three children before trying to take her own life at the...
DUXBURY, MA
iheart.com

Manhunt Underway For Convict Who Kidnapped, Tortured Women

Authorities in Oregon have launched a manhunt for a suspect accused of torturing a woman held captive less than two years after being convicted of kidnapping and torturing another woman. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was recently charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault, according to the Associated Press. Foster is...
GRANTS PASS, OR
BBC

Police kick and punch Tyre Nichols during violent arrest in Memphis

Expletive-filled footage shows Memphis Police drag Tyre Nichols from his car, in the moments before the deadly beating in Tennessee. Officials in the US city have released more than an hour of video of the encounter between Mr Nichols and five police officers. It shows the 29-year-old father as he...
MEMPHIS, TN

