Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’
A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
Hit-and-run driver left cyclist dying by road in Crewe
A motorist who struck a cyclist and then sped away, leaving her to die by the roadside, has been convicted of causing her death by dangerous driving. Nathan Schultz did not stop after hitting Agniszka Pocztowska as she rode in Crewe, Cheshire, in September 2020. Minutes later, Schultz hit another...
Ripon drugs arrest after car discovered on its roof
A crashed car found on its roof led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs. The red VW Golf was discovered shortly after 15:00 GMT on Thursday by police officers on patrol near Lark Lane in Ripon. Following a search of the area a...
Two badly hurt at Portsmouth car meet as vehicle leaves road
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a vehicle hit a group of people gathered at a car meet. A teenage girl and a woman, aged in her 20s, were seriously hurt when a blue Mazda MX5 veered off the road in Portsmouth.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Court Docs Reveal Disturbing New Details About Case of 7-Year-Old Who Was Burned, Beaten
A New Hampshire man who is facing several charges after his 7-year-old son was reportedly beaten and burned waived his arraignment on Friday. Murtadah Mohammad, 25, had been expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County District Court in Manchester, but he waived his arraignment Friday morning and did not appear in court. The boy's mother identified Mohammad as his biological father.
Chilling map shows site where two missing teen girls, 15 and 17, were found dead as eerie position of bodies revealed
TWO teens were found dead over the weekend just feet away from each other and eerily close to the Arizona group home where they were living. Sitlalli Avelar, 17, and Kamryn Meyers, 15, were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstitions Springs Center in Mesa on Saturday night, according to authorities.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
21-Year-Old Trans Woman Jael Burgos Is Killed in an Alleged Anti-Trans Mass Shooting
After two people were killed and three more wounded in a Chicago home invasion Monday, the mother of one of the victims is speaking out, saying she believes the attack was motivated by anti-transgender hate. On the afternoon of January 23, two people described as teens wearing ski masks and...
North Carolina couple accused of performing ‘exorcism’ on child, 4, who died
A North Carolina couple are accused of performing an amateur exorcism on their 4-year-old son, who later died. Joseph Paul “Joe” Wilson, 41, and Jodi Ann Wilson, 38, of Mount Airy, were arrested Jan. 13 on accusations their actions led to the death of their son, Skyler Wilson. They are being held at the Surry County Detention Center under no bond.
7-Year-Old Boy Who Was Burned, Beaten At Home Dies After One Week In Coma
The boy's father has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.
The tragic story of Sam Ballard, the teen who ate a slug as a dare and then suffered for it
In 2010, Sam Ballard was a 19-year-old Australian teen who was sitting around and drinking with his "mates" when a slug crawled across the patio of his friend's home. The young men who were drinking immediately brought up the conversation about someone eating the slug.
13-Year-Old Girl Leads Cops On A 100mph Chase
Earlier this week, cops in Nebraska were led on a high-speed chase…by a 13-year-old girl. At around 9:30 Monday night, police tried to pull over an SUV cruising the interstate at around 35mph. That was the moment that the driver escalated the situation by driving off and hit speeds “exceeding 100mph,” according to police.
Third child allegedly strangled by mother in Duxbury dies
DUXBURY - A third child who was allegedly strangled by his mother in Duxbury earlier this week has died. The Plymouth County District Attorney said 8-month-old Callan Clancy was pronounced dead at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday. Callan was found unconscious along with his 5-year-old sister Cora, and 3-year-old brother Dawson at their home on Summer Street on Tuesday. Cora and Dawson were rushed to the hospital and died that night. The DA said the children were found "with obvious signs of trauma."Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling her three children before trying to take her own life at the...
Manhunt Underway For Convict Who Kidnapped, Tortured Women
Authorities in Oregon have launched a manhunt for a suspect accused of torturing a woman held captive less than two years after being convicted of kidnapping and torturing another woman. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was recently charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault, according to the Associated Press. Foster is...
Police kick and punch Tyre Nichols during violent arrest in Memphis
Expletive-filled footage shows Memphis Police drag Tyre Nichols from his car, in the moments before the deadly beating in Tennessee. Officials in the US city have released more than an hour of video of the encounter between Mr Nichols and five police officers. It shows the 29-year-old father as he...
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other Again
It was early morning in 1981, when a young woman in Lawndale, California, called police to report discovering a baby in a paper grocery bag next to a dumpster in a nearby alley.
MISSING IN AMERICA: 16 Year old vanishes after fleeing abusive 31 year old boyfriend
According to posts on social media on Thursday, family, friends, and volunteers are organizing a search party for the missing 16-year-old Danielle Owens after she was last seen on December 11, 2022, in Greenville, Tennessee.
