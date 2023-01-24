ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 2

Billy Wyatt
4d ago

His bond should have been $500,000 to begin with. The family should hire the best attorney and go after the judge who FAILED to do his job to begin with

Reply
4
Related
fox2detroit.com

Suspect arrested after setting Macomb County operations van on fire

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect was arrested after he set a Macomb County faculty and operation van on fire early Sunday morning. On January 29, at approximately 2 a.m., the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Clemens Fire Department were dispatched to a suspected fire at the Macomb County parking structure.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

81-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A three-way crash that killed an 81-year-old Clio man Saturday afternoon is currently under investigation, police said. At about 2:40 p.m. Jan. 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Flint Post responded to a crash between three vehicles near the intersection of Bray Road and Vienna Road in Thetford Township, northern Genesee County.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in head-on crash in Oakland County wasn't wearing seatbelt, sheriff said

OAKLAND TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 61-year-old man wasn't wearing a seatbelt as he crossed the center line on Adams Road and hit another car head-on. The man is not being identified by the sheriff as they're still working to notify his family. The sheriff said he was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township when he crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

Mom, stepdad charged in boy's death were known to police

DETROIT — Police in a Detroit suburb said they investigated allegations of child abuse involving a boy who died this week but a request for charges in 2021 was turned down by prosecutors. Ethan Belcher's mother and stepfather were charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday, three days after...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland County crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man was killed, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Oakland County. Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving northbound on Adams Road in a 2000 Subaru Outback when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.Police say the 61-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.The 30-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital after the crash. He has been listed in serious but stable condition. Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

A LEGAL LYNCHING? GEORGE RIDER IN MACOMB CO. COURT JAN. 31; APPEALS COURT REMANDED RE: PHONE SEIZURE

George Rider in Macomb County Circuit Court Tues. Jan. 31 9 a.m. before MCCC Judge Joseph Toia after COA remanded case due to ineffective assistance by trial counsel, illegal phone seizure. “Evidence:” unauthenticated, profane, obscure text messages featured in sensationalized newspaper and TV coverage world-wide. Warren police lied, falsified...
WARREN, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Driver with suspended license had cocaine in vehicle

WYANDOTTE — The driver of an uninsured vehicle was found to have an open bottle of alcohol and multiple bags of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console during a late-night Jan. 17 traffic stop at Fort and Antoine streets. The driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, was also found...
DETROIT, MI
truecrimedaily

Detroit parents allegedly tortured, beat their 5-year-old son to death

DETROIT (TCD) -- A mother and stepfather, both 27, are accused of fatally beating their 5-year-old son and injuring their 3-year-old child. According to the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, on Jan. 22 shortly after 1 p.m., Detroit Police officers responded to a home on Spring Garden Street and transported the 5-year-old victim, Ethan Belcher, to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shelter in place notice lifted for Riverview residents, police say

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Police called for a shelter in place for residents of Riverview early Sunday afternoon. The Riverview police department posted on Facebook that there was a police situation on Huntington Street. Officials have said that the situation ended peacefully and that the notice is lifted. There is...
RIVERVIEW, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy