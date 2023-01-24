Read full article on original website
Billy Wyatt
4d ago
His bond should have been $500,000 to begin with. The family should hire the best attorney and go after the judge who FAILED to do his job to begin with
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after setting Macomb County operations van on fire
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect was arrested after he set a Macomb County faculty and operation van on fire early Sunday morning. On January 29, at approximately 2 a.m., the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Clemens Fire Department were dispatched to a suspected fire at the Macomb County parking structure.
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
81-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A three-way crash that killed an 81-year-old Clio man Saturday afternoon is currently under investigation, police said. At about 2:40 p.m. Jan. 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Flint Post responded to a crash between three vehicles near the intersection of Bray Road and Vienna Road in Thetford Township, northern Genesee County.
'Troopers do it all': MSP trooper finds escaped horse in Freedom Township, escorts her home [PHOTOS]
A horse is home safe and sound, thanks to Michigan State Police in Washtenaw County. MSP officials say they got a call on Saturday that a horse had gotten loose and was looking for her way home in Freedom Township.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in head-on crash in Oakland County wasn't wearing seatbelt, sheriff said
OAKLAND TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 61-year-old man wasn't wearing a seatbelt as he crossed the center line on Adams Road and hit another car head-on. The man is not being identified by the sheriff as they're still working to notify his family. The sheriff said he was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township when he crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.
WZZM 13
Mom, stepdad charged in boy's death were known to police
DETROIT — Police in a Detroit suburb said they investigated allegations of child abuse involving a boy who died this week but a request for charges in 2021 was turned down by prosecutors. Ethan Belcher's mother and stepfather were charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday, three days after...
1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland County crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man was killed, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Oakland County. Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving northbound on Adams Road in a 2000 Subaru Outback when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.Police say the 61-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.The 30-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital after the crash. He has been listed in serious but stable condition. Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
Protestors call for officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols to be jailed
Saturday afternoon about a dozen people from the group BAMN gathered on Schaefer Road in Detroit outside Imperial Fresh Markets for a "Justice for Tyre Nichols" protest.
fox2detroit.com
Handyman nearly carjacked by alleged drunk driver, hits suspect with van to escape
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A handyman was nearly carjacked at the Warren-Detroit border on Eight Mile - and the suspect was run over. "All of a sudden he came through here grabbed here, looked and then he tried to reach," said Amier Anweia. Anweia's window was down, because he was...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Oakland Township, deputies say
A 61-year-old man is dead after police say the SUV he was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle in Oakland Township, police said on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for missing Ann Arbor student who was last seen at her high school
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen at her high school on Friday, January 27th. According to authorities, Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last communicated with her family around 9:00 a.m. while she was on her way to school.
voiceofdetroit.net
A LEGAL LYNCHING? GEORGE RIDER IN MACOMB CO. COURT JAN. 31; APPEALS COURT REMANDED RE: PHONE SEIZURE
George Rider in Macomb County Circuit Court Tues. Jan. 31 9 a.m. before MCCC Judge Joseph Toia after COA remanded case due to ineffective assistance by trial counsel, illegal phone seizure. “Evidence:” unauthenticated, profane, obscure text messages featured in sensationalized newspaper and TV coverage world-wide. Warren police lied, falsified...
Woman caught going the wrong way on Big Beaver Road tells cops she had 3 glasses of wine before driving
A wrong-way driver from Macomb County has been charged under Michigan’s “Super Drunk Law” after she was pulled over in Troy. According to police, she told them she had three glasses of wine.
downriversundaytimes.com
Driver with suspended license had cocaine in vehicle
WYANDOTTE — The driver of an uninsured vehicle was found to have an open bottle of alcohol and multiple bags of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console during a late-night Jan. 17 traffic stop at Fort and Antoine streets. The driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, was also found...
Detroit parents allegedly tortured, beat their 5-year-old son to death
DETROIT (TCD) -- A mother and stepfather, both 27, are accused of fatally beating their 5-year-old son and injuring their 3-year-old child. According to the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, on Jan. 22 shortly after 1 p.m., Detroit Police officers responded to a home on Spring Garden Street and transported the 5-year-old victim, Ethan Belcher, to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shelter in place notice lifted for Riverview residents, police say
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Police called for a shelter in place for residents of Riverview early Sunday afternoon. The Riverview police department posted on Facebook that there was a police situation on Huntington Street. Officials have said that the situation ended peacefully and that the notice is lifted. There is...
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
Detroit police looking for suspects who stole car with baby inside
The Detroit Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a 2020 Jeep Cherokee from a gas station with a baby inside.
Michigan State Police releases video of suspect firing shots at helicopter
Michigan State Police shot and killed an armed suspect who they say fired shots first after shining a laser and shooting at an MSP helicopter.
