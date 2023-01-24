Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
TTE - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before the opening bell. This company reported negative earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its fourth-quarter performance. Factors at Play. TotalEnergies’ fourth-quarter performance is likely...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Illumina (ILMN) in Q4 Earnings?
ILMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.2%. Earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 20.18%.
Zacks.com
ManpowerGroup (MAN) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What to Expect
MAN - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.1% on average. Expectations This Time Around.
Zacks.com
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q4 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2. This designer, manufacturer and apparel seller is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,463 million, suggesting a decrease of 16.5% from...
Zacks.com
Carpenter Technology (CRS) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2
CRS - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share in second-quarter fiscal 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. The company had reported an adjusted loss per share of 58 cents in the year-ago quarter. Including one-time items, the company posted earnings per share of...
Zacks.com
Phillips 66 (PSX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
PSX - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company’s adjusted earnings per share of $6.46 comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98 on stronger refining margins worldwide.
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
ICE - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Colgate (CL) Earnings Meet Estimates in Q4, Sales Surpass
CL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales surpassed the same. Sales and earnings also came ahead of our estimates in the fourth quarter. The top line increased year over year, while earnings per share declined. Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions,...
Zacks.com
Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
CWBC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.70%. A...
Zacks.com
Eastman Chemical's (EMN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat
EMN - Free Report) reported earnings of a penny per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a decline of 99.6% from the year-ago quarter's $2.81. EMN posted adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, down 50.8% from the year-ago quarter figure of $1.81. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
Zacks.com
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
EBMT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.08%. A...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: United States Steel (X) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
X - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Will Omnicom (OMC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
OMC - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry. This advertising company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 7.81%. For the last reported...
Zacks.com
Woodward (WWD) to Post Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
WWD - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $605.7 million, suggesting growth of 11.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.
Zacks.com
Applied Industrial (AIT) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Improved View
AIT - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus of $1.71. Our estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings was $1.69. The bottom line jumped 40.4% year over year. Net sales of $1,060.3 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
Factors to Pay Attention to Ahead of MPLX Q4 Earnings Release
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, MPLX surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thanks to higher contributions from logistics and storage operations, and the gathering and processing business. It beat the consensus estimate in all the prior four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 6.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Zacks.com
RPC (RES) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Ups Capex Guidance
RPC Inc. (. RES - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share in the fourth quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s 6 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $482 million beat the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Pricing to Aid PulteGroup's (PHM) Homebuilding in Q4 Earnings
PHM - Free Report) Homebuilding segment, accounting for more than 97% of total revenues, is expected to have registered growth, mainly attributable to higher housing prices. Consequently, the segment is likely to contribute to overall revenues when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31. PulteGroup has exhibited a solid...
Zacks.com
Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Q4 Earnings Beat, Increase Y/Y
AJG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings of $1.54 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7% and our estimate of $1.49. Moreover, the bottom line increased about 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s performance was driven by higher adjusted revenues and margin expansion...
Zacks.com
3 Energy Stocks Poised to Outshine Earnings Estimates in Q4
COP - Free Report) . Midstream stock Enterprise Products Partners (. PBF - Free Report) are also in the spotlight. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices in October, November and December were recorded at $87.55 per barrel, $84.37 per barrel and $76.44 per barrel, respectively. In comparison, in the year-ago respective months, average oil prices were reported at $81.48 per barrel, $79.15 per barrel and $71.71 per barrel, per the EIA’s data.
Comments / 0