BMW Alpina B5 GT Sedan And Wagon Debut With 625 HP
Alpina has unleashed its seventh-generation BMW 5 Series-based B5 GT sedan and wagon, limited to just 250 combined examples globally. The B5 GT is the firm's most powerful road car engine ever with BMW's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, tuned to produce 625 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. To put...
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Mercedes CLA Lands With More Digital Real-Estate And Extra Hybrid Power
Safer, better equipped, and more stylish: that’s the facelifted Mercedes CLA in a nutshell, though if you’re looking for huge upgrades you won’t find them here. Both the CLA Coupe and its Shooting Brake brother feature subtly revised styling that includes standard LED lights for the first time and a star-design grille, while the AMG 35 performance version gains the toothy Panamericana unit previously reserved for the top-dog 45.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
What Does Denali Stand for From the GMC Brand?
Most GMC models come with a Denali trim. This is their most comfortable and luxurious option, but what does the name mean? The post What Does Denali Stand for From the GMC Brand? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mercedes-AMG Boss Says the ONE Will Be the Last F1-Powered Hypercar
MercedesBuilding the hybrid was much easier said than done.
SFGate
REVIEW: 2023 Ram 2500 Rebel Crew Cab
This week we are taking a look at the very large 2023 Ram 2500 Rebel Crew Cab 4x4, a serious off-roader and a truck that will tow 16,800 pounds if needed. 2023 brings the first Rebel entry in a ¾ ton truck, having been reserved for ½ ton trucks in year's past.
dcnewsnow.com
Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory expansion: Batteries for 1.5M EVs annually
Tesla has confirmed a $3.6 billion expansion of its Nevada battery “Gigafactory” that the company claims will supply over one million EVs annually. The investment will add 3,000 new jobs and two new factories at the Sparks, Nevada, site, Tesla said in what reads as a press release—with a few more details confirmed as part of Tesla’s quarterly financial call Wednesday.
dcnewsnow.com
Tesla teases product roadmap March 1: Robovan, Cyberwagon, Model 2?
Tesla has a number of other future products under development, it teased on Wednesday, as part of its quarterly update for investors. And while there’s no guarantee we’ll get an update on persistent rumors like the affordable Model 2, some of those upcoming products may be revealed as part of a March 1 Investor Day.
Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces
Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
dcnewsnow.com
LTX trademark may point to new GM V-8 block for aftermarket
General Motors has moved to protect the name “LTX” for use on engines designed for automobiles. A search of the database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office reveals GM filed for trademark protection for LTX on Jan. 10, specifically for use on engines for “automobiles, sport utility vehicles, trucks and vans.”
