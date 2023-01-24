ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Women Are Sliding In Joe Burrow's DMs & They All Want A Word With His GF Olivia Holzmacher

By Jenna Kelley
 5 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow not only is winning the hearts of avid sports fans but also those who simply find him to be the most attractive player on the field.

No, seriously. Women have taken to TikTok to let the world know how interested they are and they want a word with his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.

One creator addresses a whole video to his partner on January 23, captioned, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend."

"First of all, big sorry because I've been sliding into your man's DM's...a lot. But please. Just tell me what it's like. Just give me something. Do it for the girls," she giggled.

Dear Joe burrows girlfriend #joeburrow #fyp

Another account also published a video on the app addressing Holzmacher and asking her, "are you good?"

According to the comment section, the TikToker was implying that many women were attracted to Burrow, and that the poster was asking Holzmacher if she was worried about it.

One man uploaded a video saying if you're girlfriend doesn't know football, she most likely knows about "Joe Sheisty."

A content creator stitched the video and answered every question about the quarterback that he asked.

#duet with @mikegotchalk joe burrow and tee higgins 🤞🏼 i am single.

Fans are even bombarding Holzmacher's Instagram page any time she adds a post of him and her together on her timeline.

Her most recent picture with him taken at the MetLife Stadium had the public going as far as telling her to delete the post.

One of her followers asked why she should remove it and the user replied, "because she’s posting my man?"

To which another woman chimed in writing, "this is SO REAL," in capital letters.

Burrow and Holzmacher have been college sweethearts since 2017 and she's always cheering him on at his games.

The couple has not addressed publicly any of the comments made online.

