spectrumnews1.com
California shooting: 3 dead, 4 hurt in ritzy LA neighborhood
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a multimillion dollar short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth...
spectrumnews1.com
spectrumnews1.com
Man arrested at end of Hollywood march for Tyre Nichols
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man suspected of shattering the window of a business in Hollywood and vandalizing the establishment, before re-joining demonstrators in protest of the beating death of a 29-year-old Black man by five Memphis police officers, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, authorities said Sunday.
spectrumnews1.com
Seafood brunch is back at WeHo staple celebrating 10 years in business
LOS ANGELES — Connie and Ted’s is celebrating 10 years serving the West Hollywood community. They are known for their fresh seafood, which is now expanding to brunch. Connie and Ted’s is at 8171 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council votes to allow 1 month grace period for tenants behind on rent
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council tentatively voted Friday to provide tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, adding to an ordinance adopted last week implementing universal just-cause rules for evictions. What You Need...
spectrumnews1.com
spectrumnews1.com
Protesters gather in downtown LA for victim of fatal Memphis police beating
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A small group of demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, one day after about 200 people gathered outside LAPD headquarters to protest the violent beating death of a 29-year-old Black man by five Memphis police officers. "A small group has gathered in Downtown Los...
spectrumnews1.com
LAPD Chief Michel Moore on recent string of deadly incidents, use-of-force
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Deadly encounters with police are top of mind as the country awaits to see a video that shows police brutally beating a man in Memphis. The arrest video of Tyre Nichols is said to be reminiscent of that of Rodney King, who was beaten by four Los Angeles Police Department officers in 1991.
spectrumnews1.com
Pasadena Playhouse kicks off Sondheim celebration with student-led 'Into the Woods'
PASADENA, Calif. — Little Red Riding Hood may have strayed into unfamiliar territory but high school students across Pasadena are no strangers to Into the Woods or the words of musical theatre giant Stephen Sondheim. The inaugural Pasadena All Star Musical features student performers from Marshall Fundamental High School,...
