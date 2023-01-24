ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

California shooting: 3 dead, 4 hurt in ritzy LA neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a multimillion dollar short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Man arrested at end of Hollywood march for Tyre Nichols

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man suspected of shattering the window of a business in Hollywood and vandalizing the establishment, before re-joining demonstrators in protest of the beating death of a 29-year-old Black man by five Memphis police officers, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, authorities said Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council votes to allow 1 month grace period for tenants behind on rent

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council tentatively voted Friday to provide tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, adding to an ordinance adopted last week implementing universal just-cause rules for evictions. What You Need...
spectrumnews1.com

LOS ANGELES, CA

