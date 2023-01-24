ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Proposals Sought For Downtown Revitalization Planning

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WNY News Now) — Two new program opportunities are available for planning and funding support, and municipalities in Chautauqua County are being invited to apply. These programs include planning support for creating a Downtown Revitalization Master Plan and planning and/or funding support for Complete Streets Projects. The...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid

One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Senior Home Improvement Effort Could Finally Be Fully Funded Soon

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — After months debate, a program to help improve senior citizen’s homes in Jamestown may finally be funded in its entirety. Presenting to the city’s finance committee, Assessor Lisa Volpe says there were 303 applicants for the program with 257 being eligible. In total, to cover all requests, almost $1.878 million dollars would be needed.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Concern Expressed about State Police Presence in Bradford

The increased presence of State Police troopers in Bradford was a topic of discussion at last night’s City Council meeting. A citizen expressed his concerns about the increased presence, and Mayor Tom Riel said that he has received multiple complaints from businesses regarding the issue. “I’ve talked to several...
BRADFORD, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Honors Veterans

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Friday, Chautauqua County honored Vietnam War Veterans as part of a special ceremony in Mayville. Bronson Rasmussen has more on the meaning behind the welcome home these heroes never received.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Second Victim Dies In Wrong-Way I-86 Crash Near Jamestown

ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) — Police have identified the victims killed in a wrong-way crash on I-86. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-86 between exit 12 Jamestown and exit 11 Strunk Road around 6 p.m. Saturday. New York State Police say a preliminary investigation found...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police Arrest Jamestown Man on Numerous Outstanding Warrants

A Jamestown man who was known to have several outstanding warrants was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Jamestown Police saw 41-year-old Alberto Aponte-Narvaez, Jr. riding a bicycle on the sidewalk of a public street at about 8:30 PM, in violation of the Jamestown City Code. Aponte-Narvaez -- who had warrants for three separate burglaries, five petit larcenies, and four additional bench warrants -- began to flee from officers, who used K-9 Grimm to track him down. He was located hiding behind a residence on the city's north side. Aponte-Narvaez was arrested and is being held pending his arraignment on the various charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Gowanda Man Arrested on Drug Warrant in Salamanca

A Gowanda man was arrested on a warrant in Salamanca Thursday. Salamanca Police arrested 28-year-old Jordan Coulon on a bench warrant for failure to appear out of Cattaraugus County of Criminal drug charges. Coulon was turned over to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office for processing.
SALAMANCA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Fugitive from Pennsylvania nabbed in Ellicottville

A Friendship NY man who has been on the lamb for involuntary manslaughter charges is now in custody. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb announced the arrest of Christian R. Brewster, 25, of Friendship on Route 242 in Ellicotville NY. Brewster was wanted by the Bethlehem City, PA Police Department. He...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
YourErie

Four people charged in Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people are facing charges following two separate search warrants served at residences in the City of Dunkirk, New York. Both warrants were served at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. One warrant was for a home in the 100 block of Zebra Street, and the other warrant was for a home in […]
DUNKIRK, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
BUFFALO, NY
Evan Crosby

10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Buffalo, NY. - Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, as well as the largest metro area in Upstate New York - home to more than 1.1 million people. Once a major hub for railroads, steel production, and manufacturing, today the economy of Buffalo is comprised of high-tech firms, service-oriented businesses, and a mix of industrial and light manufacturing. Furthermore, the region is increasingly a center for banking and life sciences.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Fire at Eldred American Legion

The American Legion Building in Eldred appears to have been destroyed in a fire. The fire was reported at the Legion building shortly after 11 this morning, eventually going to four alarms. Early reports had stated the fire was at the VFW Hall, but those proved to be in error.
ELDRED, PA

