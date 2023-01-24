Texas Is Actually One Of The Best States To Drive In & Your Bad Driver Opinions Might Be Wrong

The entire Lone Star State has quite a notorious reputation when it comes to how we drive. Our welcome signs remind us to "drive friendly, the Texas way," but so many situations we face on the road lead us to believe differently, and social media users have a lot to say about it.

However, a study recently proved these opinions wrong after the state was ranked the seventh best place to drive in in the United States, according to the finance website WalletHub.

Transportation experts analyzed data comprehending driver safety, traffic, and the cost of ownership and maintenance in every state. Iowa was named the number one state where being a driver is the easiest, followed by Georgia.

Nonetheless, the most shocking state to reach high in the ranks is the Lone Star State: A place where locals would argue driving every day is like entering the dangerous Wild West due to road rage incidents and overall aggression toward other drivers.

The southern state ranked so high because of its access to vehicles and available maintenance, coming in fourth in this category. We have our famously lower gas prices and cheaper insurance premiums to thank for that.

Texas even ranked pretty average for safety (No. 14), which is where our famed bad drivers come into play.

However, the state's infrastructure and traffic patterns earned a very low 40th place for its stuffy rush hour traffic in nearly every major city and the sheer amount of Texans who travel on the roads daily.

Perhaps these new findings will give you reassurance about getting out on the wide-open Texas roads!

