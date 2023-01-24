ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

The Most Loving Places In The US Were Ranked & A Small Texas City Beat The Entire Country

By Fernanda Leon
 3 days ago
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and celebrating it — whether you’re single or taken — is the perfect excuse to have a day full of nothing but love and sweet messages.

A recent study by Crossword Solver, a website for anything crossword puzzles, evaluated millions of tweets in order to find the most loving cities and states in the United States, and one Texas city beat the entire country.

The analysis comprehends a collection of geotagged tweets posted in different countries and cities that included variations of the phrase "love you," such as "love u," and usage of the heart emojis followed by "you" and "u."

The city of El Paso, TX, was given the title of the most loving city in the U.S., as a total of 521 loving tweets were found per 100,000 overall. This place is known for its outstanding community and civil accomplishments, as El Paso has been named an All-America City five times since 1969, according to an El Paso Times publication.

Followed after El Paso are the following cities:

  • Aurora, CO: 488 tweets
  • Virginia Beach, VA: 442 tweets
  • Wilmington, DE: 432 tweets
  • Bridgeport, CT: 426 tweets
  • Charleston, WV: 425 tweets
  • Tucson, AZ: 404 tweets
  • Fresno, CA: 404 tweets
  • Long Beach, CA: 396 tweets
  • Colorado Springs, CO: 386 tweets
  • Newark, NJ: 379 tweets
  • Toledo, OH: 379 tweets
  • Henderson, NV: 379 tweets
  • Nashville, TN: 377 tweets
  • Little Rock, AR: 375 tweets
  • Honolulu, HI: 374 tweets
  • Chicago, IL: 372 tweets
  • Albuquerque, NM: 370 tweets
  • Las Vegas, NV: 368 tweets
  • Orlando, FL: 367 tweets

When it comes to states, West Virginia beat the Lone Star State after being addressed as the most loving state in the country. The Mountain State had 613 lovey-dovey tweets for every 100,000 local posts.

After West Virginia is Arkansas with 612 tweets and Utah with a total of 583 Twitter posts.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

