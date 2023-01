BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Kevin Obanor scored 22 points, Kerwin Walton added 17 points, De’Vion Harmon had 14 points with eight assists, and Texas Tech defeated LSU 76-68 as the 10-year Big 12/SEC challenge wound down on Saturday. The Red Raiders outscored LSU 19-10 in the final 7 1/2 minutes...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO