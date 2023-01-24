ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Ultimatum' Couple Colby & Madlyn Shared A Baby Update & Their Co-Stars Are So Excited

By Asymina Kantorowicz
 3 days ago
One of the couples who got married on the Netflix show The Ultimatum is expecting their second child together.

Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday, less than a year after welcoming their first child.

"Baby Kissinger coming Sept ‘23!" the post says, and it includes a family photo of the couple with their eight-month-old daughter Josie wearing a "big sister" T-shirt.

"Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in Josie and now for this new little one to come."

"I'm not sure how our hearts can even hold more love but I cannot wait to find out!" she added.

Their former co-stars from the Netflix show are super excited by the news and sharing congratulatory messages with the couple.

"YAY YAY YAY 🥹😍" April Marie wrote under the post.

"Congratulations 🤍🤍🤍" Rae Williams said.

Randall Griffin and Alexis Parr also congratulated the couple on the news.

Love Is Blind'sJessica Batten, who recently announced she was expecting her first child, also sent a message to Ballatori and Kissinger writing, "Congrats you guys!!!"

Ballatori and Kissinger tested their relationship during season one of The Ultimatum, which aired in 2022.

They had to decide whether they wanted to break up or get engaged after living with other people in the 10-episode series.

In the end, the couple chose to stay together and got married during the season finale.

Ballatori announced that she and Kissinger were expecting their first child together on Instagram in April 2022.

Season one of The Ultimatum is available on Netflix. The release date for a second season has not been announced yet.

