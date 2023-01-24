Read full article on original website
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
9 people displaced after house fire in Seat Pleasant
SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (DC News Now) — Nine people were put out of their home early Sunday morning after a fire tore Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said crews arrived at the scene of the fire in the block of 69th St. in Seat Pleasant around 3 a.m. When they got there, they found flames coming […]
Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
foxbaltimore.com
Heavy volumes of traffic expected in downtown Baltimore and surrounding areas Monday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Department of Transportation announced there will be heavy volumes of traffic expected in downtown Baltimore and surrounding areas on Monday, Jan. 30. The heavy volume is expected in areas beyond the central business district from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the department said, due...
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street. The intersection...
Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday
BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
tourcounsel.com
Harborplace Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
Harborplace Mall maynot have a very wide commercial offer compared to other shopping centers on the list. However, on this site you can find what you need to go shopping, eat something delicious and spend a pleasant afternoon. Featured Shopping Stores: H&M, Neighborhoods, Crystal Cove. Restaurants: Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.,...
baltimoresnap.com
The Oregon Grille Grand Re-Opening Party
The new-and-improved Oregon Grille was filled to the brim with excited patrons – eager to be among the first to check out the classic Hunt Valley eatery after it was closed for 10 months of renovation work. Atlas Restaurant Group partners Alex Smith and Eric Smith – along with interior designer Patrick Sutton – happily played host, as guests explored the restaurant’s rooms and enjoyed a little food and drink.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore County’s landfill may soon have hawk patrol to force unwanted birds to ‘get outta dodge’
On any given day, hundreds of birds gather at Baltimore County’s landfill in White Marsh, an unincorporated community just west of aptly named Bird River which drains into Gunpowder River and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. These massive flocks of birds from a murder of crows to a colony of seagulls are doing what birds do: pooping and eating, then dropping landfill trash in nearby neighborhoods.
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott cuts ribbon on Highlandtown apartment complex
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was in the Highlandtown neighborhood Friday for the grand opening of a new apartment complex. HOHM Highlandtown consists of 149 units and was built on the former site of Epstein's department store and warehouse at Eastern Avenue and Bank Street. The project was carried out by Workshop Development and CLD Partners.
Plan abandoned for building at public park in Annapolis
Before abandoning its plan, the Chesapeake Conservancy had hoped that a new center would help bring all of the local environmental groups together for the betterment of the community.
thecatoctinbanner.com
Mountain View Convenience Store Makes Major Changes
Mountain View Convenience Store in Thurmont is like a whole new place. Long-time business partners, Ashish Parikh and Gagan Rao, have poured time into giving Mountain View Convenience Store the revitalized look it has today. The store’s new facelift has all the features locals are looking for in a one-stop...
whatsupmag.com
Real Deal Mexican Cuisine at Senor Chile Café
Fredy Salmoran came to the United States from Mexico with big dreams and through hard work and enterprise, he made those ambitions come true. He arrived at age 17 in 1999 and started working as a dishwasher right way. Salmoran ended up working various jobs in the kitchen until he became a chef at Giolitti Deli in Annapolis.
visithowardcounty.com
Things To Do This February in Howard County, Maryland
The new year is in full swing, so is our event calendar! February is the perfect time to choose Howard County as your winter travel destination. From Black History Month to musicals and sports events, here are our top Howard County happenings to enjoy this February. (Photo courtesy of the...
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the State
Pennsylvania is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
WBOC
House Fire Causes Thousands in Damage
CENTREVILLE, Md.- A house fire in Queen Anne's County caused thousands of dollars in damage Thursday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal's office says the fire started around noon at a one-story home on Hunters Lane in Centreville. No injuries were reported. It took 10 firefighters from the Goodwill Volunteer Fire...
wfmd.com
Parts of Catoctin Mountain Park To Be Closed This Weekend
The Park Service says it’s due to increased security. Catoctin Mountain Park Visitor Center (Photo from National Park Service) Thurmont, Md (KM) There will be some temporary closures this weekend at Catoctin Mountain Park. Citing increased security as the reason, the National Park Service says Park Central Road between...
travelawaits.com
5 Charming West Virginia Mountain Towns Perfect For A Day Trip From Washington, D.C.
There are so many charming towns to visit in the mountains of West Virginia. After 44 years of living there, I finally explored the state’s Eastern Panhandle. To say I was blown away is an understatement. Four to five hours from Charleston, 75 minutes from Washington, D.C., and an hour from Baltimore, this is one area you will want to take advantage of.
Nottingham MD
Public comment period under way for I-95 ETL Northbound Extension, I-695 ramps toll rate range setting
BALTIMORE, MD—At Thursday’s meeting of the Maryland Transportation Authority Board, MDTA staff presented an updated proposal and public hearing dates as part of the toll rate range setting process for the new I-95 Express Toll Lanes (ETL) Northbound Extension and I-695 ramps. The toll proposal mirrors the existing ETL tolling plan.
