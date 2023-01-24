St. Johns County to host 10th annual ‘CHARACTER COUNTS! 6 Pillars Run/Walk’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all walkers, runners and fitness enthusiasts: Join Action News Jax anchor John Bachman and the St. Johns County School District for the 10th annual CHARACTER COUNTS! 6 Pillars 6k/3k Run/Walk.

The CHARACTER COUNTS! race will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Palencia Elementary School. Bachman will be kicking off ceremonies starting at 9 a.m.

You can register for the walk and run here.

CHARACTER COUNTS! is a St. Johns County-wide initiative to instill positive character traits in young people. The district also became the first school district in Florida to implement Pursuing Victory with Honor in all of its athletic programs.

Come out and support this great cause … we hope to see you there!

