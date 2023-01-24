Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candid Close-up Q&A with WPIAL Hall of Fame inductee Tom Pipkins
Tom Pipkins was a fearless performer when he hit the basketball court during his heyday at Valley, and later Duquesne University. Utilizing his impressive athleticism and an adept shooting touch, Pipkins racked up a WPIAL record 2,838 points from 1989-93 during a highly successful basketball career at Valley. The previous mark was set in 1955 by Wampum’s Don Hennon with 2,376 points.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Ballet's new artistic director returning to familiar spaces
Adam McKinney will take over as artistic director of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in March, but he says there are many ways in which he already feels at home in the role and in the city. McKinney, 46, grew up in Milwaukee but often visited Pittsburgh, where his late father, Gerald...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Can we save Downtown Pittsburgh?
People are worried about Downtown Pittsburgh. The recent daytime killing of a young man in broad daylight in the heart of Pittsburgh’s business and entertainment district has some businesses and residents worrying that Downtown might be over. It was the latest in a string of violent encounters and brazen...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past
Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills notebook: Shot putter kicks off college career with top 10 finishes
Angelo Allen has successfully started his track career at Seton Hill University. The 2022 Penn Hills graduate has recorded a pair of top-10 finishes during the early part of the indoor season. Allen finished in third place in the shot put at the Capital University Comet Open with a toss...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 29, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Annual Martin Luther King Jr. service planned Feb. 5. Allegheny...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After medal-worthy performance at Allegheny County tournament, Gateway’s Heningcamp focused on postseason
Last year, Arontay Heningcamp fell short in his bid to claim a medal at the Allegheny County tournament. He went 2-2 at 113 pounds and bowed out in the third round of consolations. But this time around, at Fox Chapel on Jan. 21, the Gateway senior wrestler made sure he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford junior from wrestling family carving his own niche
Penn-Trafford junior Hayden Coy comes from a successful wrestling family. And being the younger brother of three-time PIAA Class 3A champion Cam and two-time PIAA placewinner Nick has its advantages. He can learn from the best. Hayden Coy (73-27, 28-5) does not yet have the resume of his older siblings,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland athletes of the week: P-T’s Alyssa Balest, Hempfield’s Dominic Falcon
Claim to fame: Balest last weekend won the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championship for the second year in a row, rolling a 676 series to top the field at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg. A Mount St. Mary’s commit, she posted a 238 in her second game en route to a repeat. She leads the Warriors with a 204 average.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kent State is right fit for Franklin Regional lineman Andrew Nesler
Andrew Nesler, a football lineman who circled back to Franklin Regional after a short spell at a prep school, has mapped out a future at the NCAA Division I level. Nesler, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound lineman, has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at Kent State. A “significant” part of his financial...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Riverview’s Anthony Tigano displays improvement with medal at Allegheny County tournament
With a medal on the line at the Allegheny County tournament Jan. 21 at Fox Chapel, Riverview sophomore Anthony Tigano got the job done. The first-year varsity wrestler at Riverview scored a 2-0 victory over Hampton’s Nate Glock at heavyweight to secure the fifth-place spot on the podium. “He...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Robert Morris, Evgeni Malkin host hockey game to support Ronald McDonald House Charities
Evgeni Malkin has taken part in thousands of faceoffs during his decorated career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. On Friday night, he stood at center ice with a different role in the faceoff circle. Malkin took part in the ceremonial puck drop as Robert Morris’ men’s club hockey team hosted Mercyhurst...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny wrestling crowns 2 county champs
North Allegheny’s wrestling team celebrated two individual champions at the Allegheny County Tournament at Fox Chapel, where senior Jayson Flener and junior Aidan Buggey each won their weight class Jan. 20-21. Flener claimed the 145-pound title, Buggey won at 215, and the Tigers finished third overall in the team...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pine-Richland makes statement at Allegheny County wrestling tournament
Pine-Richland wrestling left the Allegheny County wrestling championships with some gold, silver and more proof of a program on the rise. The Rams had three county champions, a pair of runners-up and placed second overall in the team standings at the annual tournament at Fox Chapel. Anthony Ferraro (133) and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school sports notebook: Ex-Hempfield, Jeannette football assistant heads to Central Catholic
Former Jeannette and Hempfield football assistant Ryan Reitz will be with a new team next season. Reitz has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Central Catholic under new head coach Ryan Lehmeier. “When Ryan asked, it was just too hard to pass up an opportunity like this,” Reitz said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from Fox Chapel Area schools
Six Fox Chapel Area High School students are nominees in the Third Annual Prime Stage High School Drama Awards for their work in the high school’s fall play, “Arsenic and Old Lace.”. The students nominated are senior Ghost Snyder, best actor; junior Sophia Rike, best actress; junior Benjamin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe diver wins back-to-back WCCA championships
Latrobe’s Hannah Polosky defended her girls diving championship at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming and diving meet Friday night at Derry, bettering her score from last year by more than 70 points. Derry’s Jake Hauser took the boys title, finishing ahead of a pair of divers from Franklin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne loses Atlantic 10 road game against UMass
AMHERST, Mass. — RJ Luis’ 31 points led UMass over Duquesne, 87-79, on Saturday. Dae Dae Grant finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes (14-8, 4-5 Atlantic 10), which has lost three of its past four games. Jimmy Clark III added 21 points, six rebounds and six steals, and Austin Rotroff had seven points and four blocks for the Dukes.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pine-Richland grad Kyle Polce provides glue for top-ranked IUP men's basketball
Every team needs a glue guy and Kyle Polce has embraced that role with IUP men’s basketball. Someone that is willing to come off the bench, play tough defense, dive for a loose ball and take a charge when necessary. “Those things add up slowly,” said Polce, a Pine-Richland...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials
Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
