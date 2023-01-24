ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Candid Close-up Q&A with WPIAL Hall of Fame inductee Tom Pipkins

Tom Pipkins was a fearless performer when he hit the basketball court during his heyday at Valley, and later Duquesne University. Utilizing his impressive athleticism and an adept shooting touch, Pipkins racked up a WPIAL record 2,838 points from 1989-93 during a highly successful basketball career at Valley. The previous mark was set in 1955 by Wampum’s Don Hennon with 2,376 points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Can we save Downtown Pittsburgh?

People are worried about Downtown Pittsburgh. The recent daytime killing of a young man in broad daylight in the heart of Pittsburgh’s business and entertainment district has some businesses and residents worrying that Downtown might be over. It was the latest in a string of violent encounters and brazen...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past

Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Jan. 29, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Annual Martin Luther King Jr. service planned Feb. 5. Allegheny...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford junior from wrestling family carving his own niche

Penn-Trafford junior Hayden Coy comes from a successful wrestling family. And being the younger brother of three-time PIAA Class 3A champion Cam and two-time PIAA placewinner Nick has its advantages. He can learn from the best. Hayden Coy (73-27, 28-5) does not yet have the resume of his older siblings,...
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kent State is right fit for Franklin Regional lineman Andrew Nesler

Andrew Nesler, a football lineman who circled back to Franklin Regional after a short spell at a prep school, has mapped out a future at the NCAA Division I level. Nesler, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound lineman, has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at Kent State. A “significant” part of his financial...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny wrestling crowns 2 county champs

North Allegheny’s wrestling team celebrated two individual champions at the Allegheny County Tournament at Fox Chapel, where senior Jayson Flener and junior Aidan Buggey each won their weight class Jan. 20-21. Flener claimed the 145-pound title, Buggey won at 215, and the Tigers finished third overall in the team...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pine-Richland makes statement at Allegheny County wrestling tournament

Pine-Richland wrestling left the Allegheny County wrestling championships with some gold, silver and more proof of a program on the rise. The Rams had three county champions, a pair of runners-up and placed second overall in the team standings at the annual tournament at Fox Chapel. Anthony Ferraro (133) and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News from Fox Chapel Area schools

Six Fox Chapel Area High School students are nominees in the Third Annual Prime Stage High School Drama Awards for their work in the high school’s fall play, “Arsenic and Old Lace.”. The students nominated are senior Ghost Snyder, best actor; junior Sophia Rike, best actress; junior Benjamin...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe diver wins back-to-back WCCA championships

Latrobe’s Hannah Polosky defended her girls diving championship at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming and diving meet Friday night at Derry, bettering her score from last year by more than 70 points. Derry’s Jake Hauser took the boys title, finishing ahead of a pair of divers from Franklin...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne loses Atlantic 10 road game against UMass

AMHERST, Mass. — RJ Luis’ 31 points led UMass over Duquesne, 87-79, on Saturday. Dae Dae Grant finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes (14-8, 4-5 Atlantic 10), which has lost three of its past four games. Jimmy Clark III added 21 points, six rebounds and six steals, and Austin Rotroff had seven points and four blocks for the Dukes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials

Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
LATROBE, PA

