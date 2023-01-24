Read full article on original website
Liberty University’s Seven Hills Worship releases first single under new music label
Liberty University has launched a new music label, Seven Hills Entertainment, and has released a single from the label’s first artist, Seven Hills Worship, an assembly of students and alumni from different music groups and schools across the university who are carrying on the worship tradition that has always been fundamental to Liberty.
Injury to Fricks fuels prayer focus on Liberty’s DI men’s hockey team, campus
Accompanied by Club Sports coaches and support staff, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team traveled to Roanoke’s Carilion Clinic as a group on Monday to cover Flames graduate forward Josh Fricks in prayer. Less than three days earlier, Fricks fractured the C-4 and C-5 vertebrae in his lower neck while checking a UNLV player into the boards in the first period of Friday night’s game at the LaHaye Ice Center (LIC). He was airlifted to Roanoke before undergoing a five-hour surgery on Saturday morning.
Bueno, Doan & Kiprotich Star on Bob Pollock Day 1
Liberty’s opening day of competition at the Bob Pollock Invitational featured a number of impressive performances, Friday at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex. Paola Bueno set a Liberty freshman record in the women’s weight throw (65-2.75), Calli Doan clocked the Lady Flames’ fastest mile since 2002 (4:39.91) and Nicholas Kiprotich won the men’s 5K in 14:47.89.
Former Flames athlete, three-sport Head Coach Spencer named USA Triathlon’s Olympic Coach of Year
In the nearly five years since moving on from Liberty University, where he coached the Club Sports men’s and women’s triathlon and cycling and men’s swimming teams simultaneously, former Flames triathlete Parker Spencer (’12) has trained the next generation of Team USA triathletes through its Project Podium. On Wednesday, he was rewarded for his efforts by being named USA Triathlon’s 2022 Olympic Coach of the Year.
Flames Club to Host Football Coaches Meet and Greet
Fresh off the recruiting trail and having completed this year’s football signing class, new Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell and his staff will hold a Meet and Greet with Flames Club members, season ticket holders, and fans next week. Following the announcement of their completed 2023 football signing class...
Liberty Falls to No. 1 Seed/No. 5 Kentucky to Open ITA Kickoff Weekend
The No. 4 seed Liberty Flames opened 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend with a loss to the No. 1 seed and No. 5-nationally ranked Kentucky Wildcats by a score of 4-0 Friday afternoon at the UK’s Boone Tennis Center. Liberty falls to 2-2 on the year after facing its second...
Liberty Downs East Carolina 4-2 in Home Opener
The Liberty Lady Flames downed the East Carolina Pirates by a score of 4-2 on Saturday at the Liberty Tennis Complex. The match was the home opener for Liberty. Liberty improves to 2-1 on the year, while ECU falls to 1-2. The match against East Carolina was the first of...
Lady Flames dam up Beavers in 4-0 win, improve to 4-0 all-time against Minot State
Freshman goalie Alex Keith posted her fourth shutout of the season and lowered her goals-against average to an even 1.00 to help Liberty University’s top-ranked, four-time defending ACHA Division I National Champion women’s hockey team improve to 4-0 all-time against No. 3 Minot State with a 4-0 triumph, Friday night at the LaHaye Ice Center.
MBB Game Day: FGCU
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty is second in the country in total three-pointers (250) and third in three-pointers per game (11.4). The Flames are also No. 2 nationally in assist/turnover ratio (1.66), No. 4 in scoring margin (16.8), No. 5 in effective field goal percentage (57.4), No. 6 in scoring defense (57.9) and No. 7 in assists per game (17.8).
Flames’ Defense Stands Firm in 74-57 Home Victory Over FGCU, Saturday
The Liberty defense stood firm in holding FGCU to 23 points in the second half on the way to a 74-57 victory over the Eagles, Thursday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames improve to 18-5 on the year and remain tied atop the ASUN standings at 9-1. Liberty has won six straight games in the league. FGCU slips to 14-9 this season and 4-6 in conference play.
Hess’s Career Day Propels Liberty Past Lipscomb, 65-56
Liberty’s Emma Hess (career-high 28 points, career-high seven triples) recorded the best game of her career, Saturday afternoon at Allen Arena. Her efforts led the Lady Flames to a key 65-56 victory over ASUN co-leader Lipscomb. Liberty improves to 13-7 overall and 7-2 overall with its fifth consecutive win,...
Strong third period leads Lady Flames to 4-1 victory over Minot State in first of three-game series
Liberty University’s No. 1-ranked ACHA women’s hockey team (19-0-1) returned to form with a 4-1 victory in Thursday night’s first bout in a three-game series against No. 3 Minot State (13-6-2) at the LaHaye Ice Center. This contest was only the third ever between the two squads....
Lady Flames can’t complete sweep against No. 3 Minot, suffer second loss in five games
Liberty University’s No. 1-ranked ACHA DI women’s hockey team, which had its 57-game winning streak snapped last Friday at McKendree, suffered its second loss in five games in Saturday’s three-game series finale against No. 3 Minot State at the LaHaye Ice Center. The Lady Flames (20-1-1) rallied...
