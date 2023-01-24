Read full article on original website
'We want you to be successful:' Project Imagine honors 5 new graduates
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, five teenagers were recognized for their achievement in completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community initiative that aims to steer at-risk youth away from gang involvement and towards positive life goals such as completing their education and securing employment.
Liberty University files motion to dismiss former employee's 'whistle-blower' lawsuit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Liberty University filed a motion through the Lynchburg Circuit Court to dismiss a former employee's lawsuit in its entirety. In November, Dr. John Markley, a former Administrator at LU, filed a lawsuit alleging he witnessed improper activities that would go against federal law. LU has refuted these claims.
Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
LU students to serve refugees in Romania
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As the war in Ukraine continues, Liberty University is doing their part to help those in need overseas. On Saturday, a select group of eight students left for a week-long trip to Romania to help refugees fleeing from the war. LU Serves Director Steven Gillum...
Sharon Elementary School closed on Friday to address rodents in school
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — In a statement released today, Alleghany Highlands Public Schools announced that Sharon Elementary School will be closed on Friday, January 27 due to an issue with rodents being spotted in the building. The school district is taking this action to protect the health and...
Lynchburg firefighters congratulate captain on graduation from 'Virginia Officers Academy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department congratulates Captain Quincy Scott on his graduation from the "Virginia Officers Academy". The department said that the "Virginia Officer Academy" is a week-long leadership program sponsored by the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association, along with other state and local organizations. More than...
Roanoke police welcomes the newest class of police recruits
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department welcomed its newest class of police recruits on Friday. The ten Roanoke police recruits in Class 85 experienced "Day Zero" which is their first step of a 27-week long journey to become a Roanoke Police Officer, police said. Police also said...
Salem Police Department helps donate clothes to community
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Over the course of two weeks, the Salem Police Department worked to help donate twelve pallets of clothes to the community in Salem and Roanoke. In a Facebook post, SPD said the local Walmart reached out looking to donate clothes to the community. Members of the police department met with the store and worked out a plan for how to distribute the clothes to those in need through Salem and the valley.
Benny's Pizza opening in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A new business is coming to Bedford, but it's a familiar face. The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce said that Benny's Pizza will have their ribbon cutting on Friday. This will be the 27th location, for the business with the iconic big pizza slices, located...
Heritage wrestling takes Seminole District qualifying on Friday
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — At Liberty High School, Bedford. 1st Place - Dylan Lamar of Heritage (Lynchburg) 2nd Place - Brysyn Gardner of Liberty (Bedford) Dylan Lamar (Heritage (Lynchburg)) 28-10, So. over Brysyn Gardner (Liberty (Bedford)) 17-9, Fr. (Fall 0:35) 3rd Place Match. Brennan Stephens (Liberty Christian) 10-15, Fr....
Staying Active with the Roanoke 100 Miler
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — If you are wanting stay active and help meet your physical goals, the Roanoke 100 Miler can help make that happen with an event from January to April. Physical activities include running, hiking, and so much more. If you register by January 31st you can be included on the fun and also have free entry to the Blue Ridge Marathon's Slow K. Kaci got to see how the race will work and what's in store from the Roanoke Parks and Rec.
Roundabout could be coming to Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County could see a new roundabout at the intersection of routes 151 and 6. VDOT and Nelson County have spent years assessing Route 151 to try to make it safer. Nelson County just submitted this project through Smart Scale for funding. VDOT created...
Nothing Bundt Cakes hosts ribbon cutting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, look no further than Nothing Bundt Cakes. The shop held its ribbon cutting on Friday, to kick off its opening weekend on Route 221 in Lynchburg. This location is owned by Saga and Dean Morse. Their...
Downtown Lynchburg Restaurant Week brings success and growth to businesses
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Lynchburg families have been heading to restaurants to celebrate Downtown Lynchburg Restaurant Week. There are 16 different restaurants that are having specials all week to celebrate. This event started Friday, January 20. When you eat at those places, the money they raise this week will...
Altavista police seeking to identify individuals in regards to a theft
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department is seeking to identify two individuals. Police said they are trying to identify these two individuals in regards to a theft that occurred on Wednesday. If you have any information on these individuals police are asking you to contact them at...
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
SEE IT: 2 businesses in downtown Bedford impacted by fire, ruled accidental
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Firefighters knocked down a raging fire that broke out in Downtown Bedford on Friday morning that impacted two businesses. According to Officials, the fire began inside Sister to Sister Custom Catering & Cafe. The fire also impacted a surveying business next door, Peace of Mind Property Services Inc.
Buena Vista Public Schools locked down after robbery nearby
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday morning, Buena Vista Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of West 4th Street. According to their report, three male suspects broke into a house with the intent to steal, then ran away on foot. To ensure the...
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 23 through 29
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from January 23 through 29. 14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown. A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools had lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat...
Man found lying in roadway from gunshot wound in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a man man found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to police. At approximately 9:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW.
