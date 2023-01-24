Memoir details WNBA star, husband’s journey after wrongful conviction
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist Maya Moore Irons and her husband — who was wrongfully convicted of a crime– have released of book detailing their journey.
Watch the video above to learn more about "Love & Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts."
