Utica, NY

Big Frog 104

Meet the 12 Restaurants Battling for Wing Supremacy in CNY Wing Wars

CNY Wing Wars is back for it's sixth year on Saturday, February 4th at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro!. Twelve fantastic Central New York restaurants will battle for bragging rights in "Best Wing" and "Most Unique Wing" categories. The party rages from noon to 3pm and will sell out if it's not sold out already. (I confirmed with them they only had 10 tickets left as of last Monday.)
WHITESBORO, NY
Big Frog 104

Utica Parking Fee Increase – How Much and Where?

The Utica Common Council has approved what is believed to be the first increase fees for city owned parking garages and paved lots in three decades. The hike will impact those who pay a monthly fee for unlimited parking, and those who pay by the hour when doing business or visiting the downtown area.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Beyond Sad: Otto the Syracuse University Hawk Dies 5 Days After Mate

Otto, one-half of the popular red-tailed hawk duo that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has died just five days after his longtime mate Sue. Students from the SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry reported a felled red-tailed hawk on the grounds of the Oakwood Cemetery on January 19th. The students contacted bird enthusiast Anne Marie Higgins, an unofficial expert on the pair who also runs the Red-Tailed Hawk Tales Facebook page. Higgins confirmed the sad news: It was indeed Sue's widowed mate Otto.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Photo of Utica Shooting Suspect Released By Police

Utica Police continue to look for a suspect after a shooting near the intersection of James Street and Dudley Avenue on Thursday morning. Police and Fire officials were dispatched to the scene just after 10:00 a.m. and found a male victim who had been shot in the leg. The victim's injuries are not considered life threatening. It is believed the shooting followed some type of altercation between the two.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

