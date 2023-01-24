Read full article on original website
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Meet the 12 Restaurants Battling for Wing Supremacy in CNY Wing Wars
CNY Wing Wars is back for it's sixth year on Saturday, February 4th at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro!. Twelve fantastic Central New York restaurants will battle for bragging rights in "Best Wing" and "Most Unique Wing" categories. The party rages from noon to 3pm and will sell out if it's not sold out already. (I confirmed with them they only had 10 tickets left as of last Monday.)
No One is More Dedicated than This Richfield Springs Firefighter
When it comes to dedication, there's no one who better fits that description than this first responder. A proud member since high school, Cole is a Lieutenant for the Richfield Springs Fire Department. Since joining, he's become an exterior firefighter and an EMT. Something that he loves the most about the job.
Utica Parking Fee Increase – How Much and Where?
The Utica Common Council has approved what is believed to be the first increase fees for city owned parking garages and paved lots in three decades. The hike will impact those who pay a monthly fee for unlimited parking, and those who pay by the hour when doing business or visiting the downtown area.
Decision Made on Utica Complete Streets Design – Trail Period Extended
Whether you're for or against it, Utica's mayor has made a decision about the immediate future of the city's re-designed traffic pattern on Genesee Street downtown. Mayor Robert Palmieri has extended the trail period for the so-called 'Complete Streets' for another 90 days. "The purpose of the extension is to...
Another Winter Storm Will Create Difficult Travel in Parts of CNY
Here comes more snow. How much will fall depends on where you live in Central New York. It could be anywhere from 2 to 10 inches. Significant snow from the second storm this week could create difficult travel once again. The National Weather Service has issued advisories and warnings for most of the area.
One Family Owned Restaurant Will Sadly Soon Be No More in Downtown Utica
The dreams of running a successful business have come to an end for one Central New York family. After a long-fought battle, they've made the difficult decision to close. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop that first opened in Clinton before moving to Bagg's Square in Utica, will soon be no more.
Beyond Sad: Otto the Syracuse University Hawk Dies 5 Days After Mate
Otto, one-half of the popular red-tailed hawk duo that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has died just five days after his longtime mate Sue. Students from the SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry reported a felled red-tailed hawk on the grounds of the Oakwood Cemetery on January 19th. The students contacted bird enthusiast Anne Marie Higgins, an unofficial expert on the pair who also runs the Red-Tailed Hawk Tales Facebook page. Higgins confirmed the sad news: It was indeed Sue's widowed mate Otto.
Photo of Utica Shooting Suspect Released By Police
Utica Police continue to look for a suspect after a shooting near the intersection of James Street and Dudley Avenue on Thursday morning. Police and Fire officials were dispatched to the scene just after 10:00 a.m. and found a male victim who had been shot in the leg. The victim's injuries are not considered life threatening. It is believed the shooting followed some type of altercation between the two.
