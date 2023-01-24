Read full article on original website
Man killed in Daviess County crash identified
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that passed away in a fatal accident Saturday evening. Authorities say 53-year-old David Jones of Utica died in the single-vehicle accident. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 140E in Utica for an accident with […]
1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after Daviess County crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement agencies responded to a fatal crash in Daviess County Saturday evening. Dispatch says the single-vehicle accident happened along Highway 140. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us one person passed away in the accident, two were taken to the hospital. Crews are on scene reconstructing the crash. The […]
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Daviess County on Saturday night. Dispatch says the crash happened on the 2100 block of Highway 140 East. The call originally came in around 5:37 p.m. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies arrived on...
Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash
3 homes damaged by fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville. 3 homes damaged by fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Updated: 23 minutes ago. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Updated: 23 minutes ago.
Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire on N. Elliott St.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Missing Morganfield man found dead Saturday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Missing Morganfield man found dead Saturday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. VCSO: Wanted felon arrested after fleeing...
Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.
EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.
Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony
3 homes damaged by fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville. 3 homes damaged by fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville. Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash. Updated: 24 minutes ago. DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle. Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce...
Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say they were called to a burglary report before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. It was in the 6800 block of Thoma Drive. When they arrived, deputies say they heard the suspect, 31-year-old Jose Velazquez-Ocampo, inside the home. Deputies say they gave...
105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fire crews working to put out house fire near Hwy 231
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to use caution on Highway 231 as crews respond to a house fire. According to a Facebook post, Cromwell and Beaver Dam Fire departments are working to put out that fire. Pictures shared by the sheriff’s...
Missing Morganfield man found dead Saturday morning
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials confirm that 76-year-old James Nicholson has been found dead after being missing since Thursday night. Union County officials say Nicholson was found along with his car Saturday morning. The Union County EMA sent out a golden alert for Nicholson on Friday morning. Officials say...
Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly injured on a job site on Friday. According to the Evansville Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Hartin and Springtown Road. EWSU officials say that workers were in the process...
EPD: Driver nearly 3 times legal alcohol limit crashes into traffic signal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they ended up arresting the reported victim of a hit and run. They say they were called to Mount Vernon Avenue near Michigan Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say a hit and run was reported, and a car had hit a traffic...
Crews respond to fire at Kennedy Towers in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Firefighters were on scene of a structure fire at the Kennedy Towers apartment complex in Evansville. Dispatch tells us crews were dispatched to the fire at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters on scene tell us the fire started on the 7th floor. Fire officials have at least two ladder-trucks on scene. […]
Cash and sandwiches stolen in Evansville burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into an Evansville grocery store overnight and made off with cash, sandwiches and Delta 8 vape pens. The crime, which was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning, happened at the Sunbeam Market on N Kentucky Avenue. Officers say they responded to […]
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Roseville man was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Reynolds Station. Alex Walter, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station.
More catalytic converter thefts reported in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More catalytic converter thefts are showing up in the Evansville Police reports. Police say one was reported Saturday afternoon at a business in the 1300 block of N. First Avenue. The report shows it could have happened anytime after last Monday. Another catalytic converter theft happened...
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County say a car hit a pedestrian Wednesday. It happened around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Rd. in Reynolds Station. Deputies say 19-year-old Alex Walters, of Roseville, was walking down Hawesville Rd. when he was hit by a passing vehicle.
