ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Comments / 3

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed in Daviess County crash identified

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that passed away in a fatal accident Saturday evening. Authorities say 53-year-old David Jones of Utica died in the single-vehicle accident. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 140E in Utica for an accident with […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after Daviess County crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement agencies responded to a fatal crash in Daviess County Saturday evening. Dispatch says the single-vehicle accident happened along Highway 140. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us one person passed away in the accident, two were taken to the hospital. Crews are on scene reconstructing the crash. The […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Daviess County on Saturday night. Dispatch says the crash happened on the 2100 block of Highway 140 East. The call originally came in around 5:37 p.m. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies arrived on...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire on N. Elliott St.

Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Missing Morganfield man found dead Saturday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Missing Morganfield man found dead Saturday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. VCSO: Wanted felon arrested after fleeing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say they were called to a burglary report before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. It was in the 6800 block of Thoma Drive. When they arrived, deputies say they heard the suspect, 31-year-old Jose Velazquez-Ocampo, inside the home. Deputies say they gave...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
14news.com

Missing Morganfield man found dead Saturday morning

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials confirm that 76-year-old James Nicholson has been found dead after being missing since Thursday night. Union County officials say Nicholson was found along with his car Saturday morning. The Union County EMA sent out a golden alert for Nicholson on Friday morning. Officials say...
MORGANFIELD, KY
14news.com

Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly injured on a job site on Friday. According to the Evansville Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Hartin and Springtown Road. EWSU officials say that workers were in the process...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to fire at Kennedy Towers in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Firefighters were on scene of a structure fire at the Kennedy Towers apartment complex in Evansville. Dispatch tells us crews were dispatched to the fire at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters on scene tell us the fire started on the 7th floor. Fire officials have at least two ladder-trucks on scene. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cash and sandwiches stolen in Evansville burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into an Evansville grocery store overnight and made off with cash, sandwiches and Delta 8 vape pens. The crime, which was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning, happened at the Sunbeam Market on N Kentucky Avenue. Officers say they responded to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Roseville man was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Reynolds Station. Alex Walter, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

More catalytic converter thefts reported in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More catalytic converter thefts are showing up in the Evansville Police reports. Police say one was reported Saturday afternoon at a business in the 1300 block of N. First Avenue. The report shows it could have happened anytime after last Monday. Another catalytic converter theft happened...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County say a car hit a pedestrian Wednesday. It happened around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Rd. in Reynolds Station. Deputies say 19-year-old Alex Walters, of Roseville, was walking down Hawesville Rd. when he was hit by a passing vehicle.
OHIO COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy