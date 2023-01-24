EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Firefighters were on scene of a structure fire at the Kennedy Towers apartment complex in Evansville. Dispatch tells us crews were dispatched to the fire at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters on scene tell us the fire started on the 7th floor. Fire officials have at least two ladder-trucks on scene. […]

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO