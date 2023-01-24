ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

14news.com

3 homes damaged by fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville

Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses community engagement in first term. Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses community engagement in first term. Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire on N. Elliott St. Updated: 19 hours ago. Dispatch: Crews respond to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire on N. Elliott St.

Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Missing Morganfield man found dead Saturday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Missing Morganfield man found dead Saturday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. VCSO: Wanted felon arrested after fleeing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to fire at Kennedy Towers in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Firefighters were on scene of a structure fire at the Kennedy Towers apartment complex in Evansville. Dispatch tells us crews were dispatched to the fire at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters on scene tell us the fire started on the 7th floor. Fire officials have at least two ladder-trucks on scene. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after Daviess County crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement agencies responded to a fatal crash in Daviess County Saturday evening. Dispatch says the single-vehicle accident happened along Highway 140. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us one person passed away in the accident, two were taken to the hospital. Crews are on scene reconstructing the crash. The […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say they were called to a burglary report before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. It was in the 6800 block of Thoma Drive. When they arrived, deputies say they heard the suspect, 31-year-old Jose Velazquez-Ocampo, inside the home. Deputies say they gave...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

14news.com

Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly injured on a job site on Friday. According to the Evansville Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Hartin and Springtown Road. EWSU officials say that workers were in the process...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

More catalytic converter thefts reported in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More catalytic converter thefts are showing up in the Evansville Police reports. Police say one was reported Saturday afternoon at a business in the 1300 block of N. First Avenue. The report shows it could have happened anytime after last Monday. Another catalytic converter theft happened...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County

HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Missing Morganfield man found dead Saturday morning

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials confirm that 76-year-old James Nicholson has been found dead after being missing since Thursday night. Union County officials say Nicholson was found along with his car Saturday morning. The Union County EMA sent out a golden alert for Nicholson on Friday morning. Officials say...
MORGANFIELD, KY
14news.com

Madisonville car crash sends 1 adult, juvenile to hospital

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Madisonville Police Department that happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. Police say the driver of the first vehicle was...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
REYNOLDS STATION, KY

