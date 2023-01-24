The unlikely underperformance of several Democratic congressional candidates in deep-blue New York in November cost the party control of the US House of Representatives. That’s not the opinion of conservative analysts or partisan ideologues. Rather, it’s the position of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who recently blamed Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Democrats for the midterm loss. Republican victories in a handful of critical New York races — mostly in moderate suburban areas — did indeed propel the GOP to a House majority, including a striking upset that saw Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney unseated. Hochul won reelection by...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 46 MINUTES AGO