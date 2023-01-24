Read full article on original website
Two Dead In Thursday Morning Three Vehicle Interstate Crash
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–The crash that snarled traffic in Racine County yesterday morning reportedly left two people dead. Two Milwaukee women in their 30’s lost their lives in a three vehicle crash-one of which was reportedly a semi. It happened around 3:30 AM on the interstate near Highway 20.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal fire: Man, 74, dead; smoke alarms sounded
RACINE, Wis. - A 74-year-old man died in a house fire in Racine Sunday, Jan. 29. Two others in the residence, also in their 70s, managed to get out safely. The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the home on Woodland Avenue just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Officials say smoke...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County crash, I-94 shut down near state line for hours
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A multi-vehicle crash in Kenosha County near the state line shut down northbound I-41/94 Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department told FOX6 News that initial reports indicate two semitrucks and six cars were involved. Officials are still working to confirm that. It happened...
WISN
Fatal pedestrian crash: Milwaukee man struck twice by different vehicles
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man, 59, was crossing the street when he was struck by a first car on 33rd and Burleigh streets. Milwaukee police say the impact caused him to fall to the ground when another vehicle struck him. Police are investigating the fatal accident that happened on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert canceled, Kenosha man found safe
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Silver Alert was canceled for Robert Badillo, 86, of Kenosha, Authorities said Badillo was found safe Sunday. There was concern after Badillo was reported missing on Saturday evening. Again, he has been found safe. Thank you for helping to spread the word!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger crash, 1 person extricated
SLINGER, Wis. - One person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a Slinger crash Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The two-vehicle crash happened near State Highway 164 and Sherman Road around 1:50 p.m. According to the Slinger Fire Department, one of the injured occupants needed to be extricated. That...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County OWI, Pewaukee man arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Pewaukee man was arrested in Waukesha County for operating while intoxicated early Friday, Jan. 27. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense. A state trooper tried to stop the 41-year-old for speeding on Interstate 94 near Barker Road around 4:25 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said it took him roughly three miles to pull over.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee snow emergency, winter parking rules in effect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works officials declared a snow emergency for Sunday, Jan. 29. It's the first snow emergency this winter. There were no snow emergencies last winter. "There are parts of the city where people maybe feel haven’t addressed properly, but we will get to your neighborhood,"...
One-year-old killed in crash, driver arrested
A one-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee late Friday night. The driver of the vehicle he was in has been arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Downtown Milwaukee armed robberies, auto break-ins on the rise
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public of an increase in armed robberies and auto break-ins in the downtown entertainment areas. Police said the crimes happen primarily between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Officials said the perpetrators are driving stolen Kias...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; 2 vehicle collide near Sherman and Roosevelt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Sherman and Roosevelt. It happened around 2:15 a.m. The driver of vehicle #1, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling southbound on N. Sherman Blvd, at W. Roosevelt Drive, when a collision occurred with another vehicle (vehicle #2) containing two occupants. That vehicle was traveling westbound on W. Roosevelt Dr, at N. Sherman Blvd.
radioplusinfo.com
1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south side shooting identified
NOW TO BREAKING NEWS OUT OF MILWAUKEE, A LIVE LOOK NEAR 15TH AND BEECHER WERE MOMENTS AGO POLICE CONFIRMED A HOMICIDE AT THAT LOCATION. THE VICTIM IS A 59-YEAR-OLD MILWAUKEE WOMAN BUT INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT SAID HOW SHE DIED. POLICE HAVE BEEN ON TH. 59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police chase, driver arrested in Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with one person in handcuffs Wednesday, Jan 25, in Pleasant Prairie. Kenosha police were chasing a vehicle southbound on Sheridan Road. Pleasant Prairie police were notified around 11:30 a.m. and joined in to assist and develop a plan to end the pursuit.
CBS 58
Snow emergencies declared across Southeastern Wisconsin
SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Several snow emergencies have been declared across Southeastern Wisconsin ahead of anticipated winter weather. The City of Milwaukee has declared a snow emergency for this evening into Monday morning. No parking will be allowed on the main streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. On...
radioplusinfo.com
1-30-23 winter storm dumps several inches of snow on southeast wi
A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in southeast Wisconsin over the weekend. Ten inches of snow was reported in Racine County and about eight inches at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport. Blowing snow made cleanup difficult. The National Weather Service said snow rates reached an inch per hour at times Saturday evening and overnight, causing hazardous travel conditions. Highest snowfall totals were reported in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash near 35th and Hope, 1-year-old boy dead
MILWAUKEE - A 1-year-old boy is dead after a fatal crash near 35th and Hope late on Friday, Jan. 27. Police said the fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. A 31-year-old woman and a child were driving a car when it collided with a minivan. The people inside the minivan ran away from the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police squad crash on city's south side
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police squad was seemingly involved in a crash on the city's south side Saturday, Jan. 28. It happened near S. Layton Boulevard and W. Scott Street. When Milwaukee police offer more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this post.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Sarnow shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 35th and Sarnow on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Officials said the shooting was the result of an argument. This ongoing investigation will be referred to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm warning for 5 counties through Sunday morning
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for five Wisconsin counties from 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, Racine County and Walworth County. The rest of the area remains under a winter weather advisory.
