Athens, GA

Red and Black

Georgia men’s basketball overcomes South Carolina 81-78 in overtime

The Georgia Bulldogs pulled off an overtime thriller win over the South Carolina Gamecocks with a final score of 81-78. The Bulldogs improved to 4-4 in SEC play. The Bulldogs had multiple double-digit scoring performances, led by Mardrez McBride with 17 points. He was perfect in the first half with four 3-pointers. Kario Oquendo was second in scoring 16 points, holding the distinction as the only Bulldog to score in overtime.
ATHENS, GA
Alisha Lewis fuels offense in Georgia women’s basketball win over Missouri

The Bulldogs returned to their home court Thursday night with a comfortable 62-51 win over the Missouri Tigers. Coming off the bench, senior guard Alisha Lewis took control of the Bulldog offense, dropping a season-high 18 points, shooting four-for-five from behind the arc and having a perfect night from the free throw line. The win snapped a three-loss streak for Georgia in conference play, bringing the Bulldogs’ record to 14-8 overall and 3-5 in the SEC.
Georgia men's basketball preparing for 'top tier' South Carolina talent

In preparation for the Georgia Bulldogs’ upcoming matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks, head basketball coach Mike White along with players — senior guard Jaxon Etter and junior guard Justin Hill — were made available to talk to the media. Stopping Gregory “GG” Jackson II and the...
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas

Former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas, according to WFAA, a local Dallas TV station. Dallas police took Bennett into custody around 6 a.m. after receiving reports of a man banging on doors along Tribeca Way in the neighborhood of Old East Dallas, according to WFAA.
PHOTOS: Georgia women's basketball defeats Missouri

Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor, photo editor and currently, chief photographer.
Morehead gives 10th State of the University address

On Jan. 25, University of Georgia president Jere W. Morehead gave his annual State of the University address. Morehead reflected on UGA’s accomplishments of the last decade and announced new programs. Morehead is UGA’s 22nd president and has been the university president since 2013, making this his 10th State...
Q&A: Futurebirds founding member ‘Womz’ discusses Athens roots

In 2008, two University of Georgia students and fraternity brothers, Daniel Womack and Carter King, came together and created the indie rock band, Futurebirds. Later, they were joined by bassist Brannen Miles, Kiffy Myers on the pedal steel, guitarist and vocalist Thomas Johnson, Spencer Thomas on the keys and drummer Tom Myers. The Red and Black spoke with Womack to discuss the band’s creation, Athens roots and touring.
VIDEO: Athens salon provides safe space for cuts and colors

Ceremony Salon located in Athens, GA strives to provide haircare for all Athenians in a safe environment. Kelly is the video desk editor at The Red & Black, where she leads the video desk and covers both Athens and UGA events. In her free time, she can be found reviewing films on Letterboxd.
Where to find weeknight trivia events in Athens

Whether you’re a college student or juggling a family, it can be hard to get out on a weeknight and take a much-needed breather from school, work and other responsibilities. But for many Athenians, trivia provides the perfect midweek respite from weekday stress. The Red & Black compiled a...
