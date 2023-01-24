ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Unhoused residents of North Lawrence campsite say city staff members are ‘just eyeballing us,’ have stopped support

By Chansi Long
lawrencekstimes.com
 5 days ago
Comments / 16

Brian Fisher
5d ago

Most of these people, not all, are societies losers. They always expect someone else to solve their problems! Get off your rears and be accountable!! Im so sick of this homeless BS. Let them solve their own problems or die along the river bank!

Martha Moles
5d ago

I've been homeless in this town no they don't help you you have to help yourself I was homeless with myself my infant granddaughter and my daughter and my grandson they did not help me I found a job I found a place to live these people do not want to pay rent they don't want to pay utilities they want to sit on their butts and have everything handed to them that's not how the world works well it does now in Biden's world but you need to take care of yourself so get up and do it they need to close that Homeless Camp down and make these people get jobs and take care of themselves

Deborah Parkins
5d ago

Truly sad that we treat humans worse than a stray dogs. They can't get identification because they don't have an address you would think that we would have a way around this hurdle by now. No I D no job, no food,no water Nothing except people complaining about the homeless not willing to work, not true.

