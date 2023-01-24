Read full article on original website
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
10 Spots To Watch The Eagles Game in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Almost Done? This New Pizza Joint in Marlton Just Put Their Temporary Sign Up
Last year, we got word that Singas Pizza was coming to the Plaza 73 Shops in Marlton New Jersey (right next to Sushi Kingdom). It's replacing the now-closed Mods Up Vapor Supply CBD shop, which closed its doors in 2020. Now, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham,...
Enjoying the Jersey Shore peace during the off-season
Some might say The Jersey Shore is dead in winter, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Not only do many places stay open during the off-season, but some also continue to thrive. Sure, many places are closed for the season, but that doesn't mean one shouldn't visit. In...
Don’t freak out if you see a fox in your yard in Galloway, NJ
Foxes are pretty normal here in the Garden State. Heck, they're all over South Jersey's shore towns. The locals love them! They're usually seen in places like Brigantine and Ocean City. At least, those are usually the South Jersey beach towns where you hear about the most fox sightings. Consider...
Get Your Philadelphia Eagles Green Pizza on Sunday at Hamilton, NJ Pizza Shop
Everybody's going green this weekend including a pizza shop in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). I'm not talking about environmentally friendly green, I'm talking about Philadelphia Eagles green. Fly Eagles Fly. Unless you've been living under a rock, you know the Eagles are one win away from going to the Super...
Hamilton, NJ Donut Shop Making Philadelphia Eagles Donuts
Eagles fever is contagious and spreading quickly throughout the area. Everything's going green for the big NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (January 29th) when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers, even donuts. Popular Hamilton Township donut shop, Donuts Time Café on Route 33...
Three NJ chefs are up for James Beard Awards
The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards have been announced and three Garden State chefs are in the running. The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards—established in 1990 and first awarded in 1991—are one of five separate recognition programs of the Awards. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories.
Beloved New Jersey hot dog joint named among America’s best
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
Firebomb hurled at NJ synagogue by masked man
BLOOMFIELD — State and local authorities are investigating after a man in a ski mask threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue early Sunday morning, according to Bloomfield police. Surveillance video showed a man holding the homemade firebomb in the driveway of Temple Ner Tamid around 3:15 a.m., police...
New Jersey foodie breaks Guinness World Record
When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown, New Jersey resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie. Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at...
Move over, Punxsutawney Phil: NJ has its own groundhogs
For all the ridiculousness that is Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil in that little weirdly-named town has always stolen the spotlight. Should the power of meteorological prognostication truly be left in the hands, er, paws, of just one rodent? Where are the checks and balances? Do we really want a dictatorship?
The most magical restaurant in NJ should be your Valentine destination
A Charbroiled Filet Mignon Burger? Yes, please! I’m not sure you can call a place that has been serving food of this caliber since 1843 a “hidden gem” but for lack of a better term, it really is. This one-of-a-kind experience has me thinking about Valentine's Day...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Brick announces its Summerfest entertainment
Yes, it’s January, yes, it’s nasty out, so that makes it a perfect time to dream about summer fun. To that end, the Brick township council approved the contract for the 2023 Summerfest bands. Summerfest will again be four separate events, each held at Windward Beach Park, with...
Criminal charge filed after senior’s brutal NJ nursing home death
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A nursing home resident has been charged with reckless manslaughter, after hitting a 91-year-old woman and causing a fatal brain bleed. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced the charge against 81-year-old Angel Bermontiz on Friday, stemming from the Jan. 19 death of Clara Sutowski. Three days...
Families demand answers: 2 beating deaths at separate NJ nursing homes
⚫️ A 91-year-old man at a Westfield nursing home died after a fatal assault by a roommate. ⚫️ A South Plainfield woman, also 91, died after a separate nursing home resident assault. ⚫️ Nursing home workforce is at levels not seen since 1994. Two 91-year-old New Jersey...
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
Historic NJ building is one of the most photographed in the world
The Red Mill in Clinton, NJ is one of the most photographed buildings in the world, according to many sources including Clintonnj.gov. And it is truly a sight to behold. Located along the banks of the Raritan River, this historic building has been attracting photographers for decades. The Red Mill...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
Linden, NJ teen feud ends in father getting shot
LINDEN — A disagreement between two teens led to the father of one of them being shot Wednesday afternoon. The boys agreed to meet after school around 3:30 p.m. on Seymour Avenue, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. When a boy and his 36-year-old father showed up, a...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
