Three NJ chefs are up for James Beard Awards

The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards have been announced and three Garden State chefs are in the running. The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards—established in 1990 and first awarded in 1991—are one of five separate recognition programs of the Awards. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories.
NEWFIELD, NJ
Firebomb hurled at NJ synagogue by masked man

BLOOMFIELD — State and local authorities are investigating after a man in a ski mask threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue early Sunday morning, according to Bloomfield police. Surveillance video showed a man holding the homemade firebomb in the driveway of Temple Ner Tamid around 3:15 a.m., police...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
New Jersey foodie breaks Guinness World Record

When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown, New Jersey resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie. Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Move over, Punxsutawney Phil: NJ has its own groundhogs

For all the ridiculousness that is Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil in that little weirdly-named town has always stolen the spotlight. Should the power of meteorological prognostication truly be left in the hands, er, paws, of just one rodent? Where are the checks and balances? Do we really want a dictatorship?
MILLTOWN, NJ
Brick announces its Summerfest entertainment

Yes, it’s January, yes, it’s nasty out, so that makes it a perfect time to dream about summer fun. To that end, the Brick township council approved the contract for the 2023 Summerfest bands. Summerfest will again be four separate events, each held at Windward Beach Park, with...
BRICK, NJ
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
NEWARK, NJ
Linden, NJ teen feud ends in father getting shot

LINDEN — A disagreement between two teens led to the father of one of them being shot Wednesday afternoon. The boys agreed to meet after school around 3:30 p.m. on Seymour Avenue, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. When a boy and his 36-year-old father showed up, a...
LINDEN, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

