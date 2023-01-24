Read full article on original website
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
This Apparel Company Will Only Use 100% US Cotton
Next Level Apparel wants to be sure the cotton making its blank apparel isn’t linked to forced-labor cotton. The wholesale producer and seller of blank apparel in the U.S. has taken two significant steps in continuing its commitment to ethical and responsible sourcing. Next Level Apparel (NLA) is expediting its requirement to have all fabric suppliers use 100 percent U.S.-grown cotton for purchase orders placed after Feb. 1, 2023. This is ahead of the company’s original goal of 100 percent U.S.-grown cotton, which was tied to a larger initiative to nearshore its supply chain, by 2025. Additionally, the company is implementing origin testing protocols to further ensure...
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Citizens of Humanity Invests in Regenerative Cotton
Citizens of Humanity is investing in creating a pipeline for regenerative cotton. The Los Angeles denim company is working with agricultural nonprofit Kiss the Ground to create “Kiss the Ground Cotton,” a trademark that will distinguish the brand’s products that are made with regeneratively grown crops and support the broader regenerative agriculture movement. According to Kiss the Ground, shifting to regenerative farming is essential to combatting climate change, as it boosts soil fertility and biodiversity and replenishes the fresh water supply. The practice has been linked to reductions in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and increased organic matter in soil, as carbon...
Modern Meadow’s Making PFAS-Free Outdoor-Minded Material With Taiwan Textile Innovator
Sixty-seven percent of consumers say sustainable materials are an essential purchasing factor, McKinsey & Company reported in its 2020 sustainability in fashion survey. Modern Meadow and Singtex partnered to meet this demand head on. Modern Meadow, an R&D biotechnology company, announced a co-development partnership with Singtex Group, a global eco-friendly performance textiles supplier, to develop new and innovative biomaterials across various applications, starting with a sustainably produced, high-performance, waterproof membrane-based material for outdoor apparel. “As the consumer demand for products that are environmentally friendly accelerates, this partnership is essential to deliver high-performing sustainable materials at scale to market, creating real-world impact,” said Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern...
Leading solar inverter trends of 2022
A fury of competition and innovation throughout the decade of solar’s boom has largely perfected the job of turning DC power into AC. In 2022, improvements and refinements to the process are harder won. And as boom times prevail, the inverter industry continues to grow. Yet 2022 wasn’t a...
Madrid’s Twinco Raises $12M to Finance Supply Chain SMEs
Twinco Capital has closed on a $12 million funding round roughly two years after raising $3.7 million. The global supply chain finance firm covers funding from the start of the production cycle from the purchase order to final invoice payment. The Spanish startup also plans to raise a $100 million debt facility before the end of March. CEO Sandra Nolasco and chief operating officer Carmen Marín founded Twinco Capital in 2019 to help big companies mostly in retail and apparel unlock funding for their global suppliers. Financing can include advancing up to 60 percent of the purchase order value upfront, with the...
Climate tech roundup: Food waste, wastewater, and the UK’s troubled battery industry
Nest co-founder Matt Rogers’ new startup is trash. After selling Nest to Google for $3.2 billion, Matt Rogers is no stranger to scaling fast. But unlike last time, Rogers isn’t interested in selling so quickly. “This is the next 20 years of my life. This is not like, build the company in four or five years and sell to Google. This is a big, long journey,” he told TechCrunch.
Converging Business and Society for Sustainable Supply Chains
A recent Oxford Economics survey of global supply chain decision-makers revealed an interesting finding. While 88% of them had created a sustainability mission statement, only 52% had actually executed them. Moreover, only 21% seemed to have visibility into their supplier sourcing of sustainable products. The emergence of supply chains as...
Software for Charging Point Operators: BMW i Ventures Leads an Investment Round in AMPECO
BMW i Ventures announced today a lead investment in AMPECO, an electric vehicle charging management platform that enables large-scale public, business, fleet, and residential providers to manage EV chargers at scale. The funding will be used to drive further expansion into North America and Europe, while also growing AMPECO's engineering and product innovation teams.
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
Red Wine Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Red Wine Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Red Wine. Report Features Details. Product Name Red Wine. Process Included Red Wine Production From Fermentation Process. Segments...
BoxC and Zonos Partner to Create a Seamless e-Commerce Trade Experience
Leading e-Commerce Logistics Platforms Partner to Create a Seamless Cross-Border Trade Experience with Automated Calculation and Collection of Duty and Tax. BoxC and Zonos announced that they have partnered to provide the industry’s most comprehensive e-commerce logistics management solutions to digitalize the payment and collection of duties and taxes for cross-border e-commerce shipments.
Waste Harmonics Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of New Market Waste Solutions
Waste Harmonics has acquired New Market Waste Solutions in a move that advances the company's technology-driven customer service solutions. Michael Hess, Waste Harmonics founder, president and CEO, noted the positivity around the purchase. “This acquisition puts us in a great position to enhance and complement our efforts while leveraging our...
Nimbello Debuts AP Automation Solution to Meet Demand for Modernization
Nimbello has launched an accounts payable (AP) automation solution to help firms modernize their processes. The provider of purchase-to-pay cloud software for AP professionals said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release that its latest platform helps businesses scale their finance operations, solidify their vendor supply chain, free up cash, increase efficiency and gain insights into spending.
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
Corlytics buys ING SparQ to drive digitisation of regulatory value chain
Corlytics buys ING SparQ to drive digitisation of regulatory value chain. Corlytics will acquire ING SparQ to promote digitisation across the regulatory value chain. Developed initially within ING from 2017, the SparQ solution aims to improve the efficiency of regulatory change and policy management within organisations. Corlytics has worked with...
