Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 2023 Bridal Show set for Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s almost time for the 2023 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Bridal Show, a possible one-stop shop for brides looking to plan the perfect day.

Events Rental and Floral owner Karen Bernard stopped by Arkansas Today to show off the latest trends for weddings.

The bridal show will be held Sunday, Jan. 29, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Statehouse Convention Center. The event will have more than 100 exhibitors to help engaged couples plan their weddings.

Those who purchase a ticket for the event will be automatically registered for a giveaway valued at $10,000.

For more information on ticket availability, visit ArkansasBridalCommunity.com .

