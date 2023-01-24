There's a clever The Last of Us Easter egg on Google

HBO’s The Last of Us is growing on everyone, and everything – even search engines like Google aren’t safe!

As is often the case with popular new media, Google has hidden a cute little easter egg within its search engine for The Last of Us (thanks, Eurogamer). To see it for yourself, type in “The Last of Us” and do a quick search. After doing that, there’ll be a (seemingly) harmless little red mushroom at the bottom of your results.

Clicking on the mushroom will cause nasty cordyceps to sprout over your screen – more clicks will also spread the infection. Thankfully, your PC won’t begin sprinting after you in a ravenous frenzy after doing so.

It’s a cute little nod toward The Last of Us‘ fungal infection – it all goes away once you click on any actual links, though.

Thus far, The Last of Us has been going over well with long-time fans and is one of HBO’s biggest hits in many years. There are a few differences between the game and its adaptation, and franchise co-creator Neil Druckmann doesn’t blame anyone for not digging tweaks to lore or storyline – some of which have to do with the previously mentioned fungus.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.