Alphas at the Capitol: Historically black fraternity talks maternal mortality rates, gun violence with lawmakers

Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Abortion debate continues as thousands set to attend Rally for Life
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Alliance for Life said thousands of Texans were planning to join Gov. Greg Abbott and anti-abortion activists at the Texas Capitol on Saturday, set to commemorate their first gathering since the end of Roe v. Wade. “We’re going to celebrate, but also acknowledge that...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Four days before Christmas, Guy Santopadre went to start up his truck when an unfamiliar, clangorous sound emitted from his vehicle. “It sounded like a boat,” said Santopadre, who lives in an Austin apartment complex. “I had this sneaking suspicion that someone had stolen my catalytic converter. So I went underneath to check, and sure enough, my muffler was cut off.”
everythinglubbock.com
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Texas?
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parents know it’s an awful feeling to hear your kid crying in their car seat, and it can be tempting to free them from their restraints in exchange for a bit of peace and quiet. Or maybe you’ve got four kids, and only space for three in the backseat.
everythinglubbock.com
8 Texas locations make Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants of 2023
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Yelp released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States, and of course, some Texas locations made the cut. Here’s where each Texas restaurant ranked on the list:. 15. Vietwich in Stafford. Yelp said the owner, who has competed on...
everythinglubbock.com
How fast can you merge in Texas?
LUBBOCK, Texas — If you drive on Texas highways, you know the speed limit goes up to 85 MPH. But what about the on-ramps? With speeds like that, how fast should drivers merge?. The law sets the state’s maximum speed limit to 70 MPH, according to the Texas Department...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: January 26th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 24°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 50°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tonight will be cold and clear around the region, with some snowpack...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: January 27th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Breezy with a few clouds. Low of 32°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warmer. High of 60°. Winds WSW 15-20 MPH. Warmer temperatures are expected around the KLBK viewing...
Comments / 0