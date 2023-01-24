Low pay, staff shortages, gun violence: Colorado educators urge lawmakers to pay schools what they’re owed

Read full article on original website
NE Junii
5d ago
Government should pay bc us citizens sure as hell aren't giving up more of OUR paychecks to that bc it won't go to school anyway but to more government bs that shouldn't happen.
5
Noonesbusiness
5d ago
Schools are getting plenty of our tax money already. Just look at how high our property taxes are being raised every year with fewer and fewer students staying in public schools because their teaching is crap. Where is all our tax money going?
5
andrew
4d ago
is it lack of funding or is it lack of proper allocation of funds recieved. how much money I'd going to administrator's of these schools while short changing the teachers
3
Comments / 12