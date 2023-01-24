9 Beers from Metro Detroit Breweries to Try This Winter

Looking for a new go-to drink this winter? Check out some of these seasonal beers crafted by metro Detroit breweries. From award-winning dark stouts that feature hints of chocolate to fruity witbier, and traditional ales, these local breweries have a pour for just about every taste in winter and beyond.

Drafting Table’s Buzz Blanket

On the sweeter side of things, Drafting Tables’ Buzz Blanket is made from lactose and coffee from Higher Grounds in Traverse City. This cream stout has a 7 percent ABV and a sweet, latte-like flavor profile. Drafting Table, 49438 Pontiac Trail, Wixom ; 248-956-7279; draftingtablebeer.com .

Urbanrest Brewing Co.’s Double Fluff

Based off its best-selling Fluff Monster IPA (6 percent ABV), Urbanrest also offers a Double Fluff, which has a 7.7 percent ABV). Double Fluff is brewed with a blend of malt and oats, and is reminiscent of tangelo orange, pineapple, and ripe citrus fruit. In addition to craft beers, the brewery also offers kombucha, cider, wine , and rosé. You may bring outside food to enjoy with your drink. Urbanrest Brewing Co., 2615 Wolcott St., Ferndale ; 313-389-6439; urbanrest.com .

Brew Detroit’s Cold Brew Detroit

Coffee lovers rejoice! Brew Detroit teamed up with Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company to offer this cold brew coffee stout. The 6 percent ABV beer is brewed with Great Lakes Coffee’s Motor City Blend and flaked oats. The result is a smooth beer with a hint of roasted goodness. Brew Detroit, 1401 Abbott St., Detroit ; 313-344-7185; brewdetroit.com .

Brewery Faisan’s Axiom

This Belgian style witbier has a 4.3 percent ABV. It features subtle notes of cranberry, orange peel, and cardamom. The light and refreshing neutral beer goes with all types of food. Pick up four 16 oz. cans through curbside pickup or stop by their taproom. Brewery Faisan, 1087 Beaufait St., Detroit ; 313-290-2987; breweryfaisan.com .

Rivers Edge Brewery’s Dirty Frank Stout

The Dirty Frank Stout won the Gold Medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival, and the Bronze award at the 2016 World Beer Cup. It’s a full-bodied stout with an ABV of 6.9 percent that features mild rye, brown rye, smoked malt, and a smidge of molasses to create a smooth “roasty and chocolatey” flavor. Rivers Edge Brewing Co., 125 S Main St. Suite 400, Milford ; 248-685-1625; riversedgebrew.com .

Loaded Dice’s The Birth of the Fat King

Paying tribute to Elvis Presley, The Birth of The Fat King, also known as a Weizenbock, is released each year in January to celebrate Elvis’ birthday, and again in August on the anniversary of his death. With an ABV of 6.7 percent, this traditional German wheat ale shakes things up with subtle hints of peanut butter and bacon. Loaded Dice Brewery, 1725 Rochester Road, Troy ; 248-602-0996; loadeddicebrewery.com .

Griffin Claw Brewing Co.’s Conflict of Interest

Juicy with fruity, tropical notes, this New England style IPA has a 6 percent ABV. The brewers use Nelson Sauvin hops, known for adding grape-like flavoring to beers. Griffin Claw — which was named the 2020 No. 1 Brewery by Best of Detroit voters — offers their beer in pint sizes, as well as in flights or growlers to-go. Griffin Claw Brewing Co., 575 S. Eton St., Birmingham ; 248-712-4050; and 2265 Crooks Road, Rochester Hills ; 248-289-6093; griffinclawbrewingcompany.com .

Royal Oak Brewery’s 90 Shilling Scotch Ale

This Scotch Ale by Oakland County’s oldest brewpub keeps with Scottish breaking tradition by keeping a low hop bitterness and flavor profile. It’s brewed with Scottish Golden Promise mash and a dash of roasted barely, which delivers rich, malty, and sweet flavors. The beer’s copper color comes from a longer boil that caramelizes the malt. Royal Oak Brewery, 215 E. Fourth St. Royal Oak ; 248-544-1141; royaloakbrewery.com .

Kuhnhenn’s Imperial Créme Brûlée Java Stout

Coffee, chocolate, caramel, and vanilla — this beer has it all. The crowd-favorite imperial stout balances sweet and roast flavors by using Créme Brûlée coffee in their brew. It features an ABV of 8.5 percent along with a flavor (and aroma) of coffee, chocolate, and savory dessert all in one glass. Try a sample, 10oz, or growler. Kuhnhenn Brewing, 5919 Chicago Road, Warren ; 586-983-8362; and 36000 Groesbeck Hwy., Clinton Township ; 586-231-0249; kbrewery.com .

This post was originally published in 2021 and is updated regularly.

The post 9 Beers from Metro Detroit Breweries to Try This Winter appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .