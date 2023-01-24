Read full article on original website
communitynewspapers.com
Be Our Guest, Again! Area Stage Company presents encore performance of Beauty and The Beast
Winner of multiple Carbonell and Silver Palm awards, including “Best Production of a Musical”, Area Stage Company (ASC) will present an encore performance its audience immersive version of Disney’s “tale as old as time” classic, Beauty and The Beast, February 10-26 at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Carnival Studio Theatre.
MUSIC AT MCBRIDE PLAZA
Make time for music this year! Join the City of Coral Gables and the Arthur B. McBride Sr. Family Foundation for a concert series at McBride Plaza on Miracle Mile beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 through Thursday, April 6 for Music at McBride Plaza, the Downtown Music Series featuring the University of Miami (UM) Frost School of Music.
