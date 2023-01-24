ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
communitynewspapers.com

MUSIC AT MCBRIDE PLAZA

Make time for music this year! Join the City of Coral Gables and the Arthur B. McBride Sr. Family Foundation for a concert series at McBride Plaza on Miracle Mile beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 through Thursday, April 6 for Music at McBride Plaza, the Downtown Music Series featuring the University of Miami (UM) Frost School of Music.
CORAL GABLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy