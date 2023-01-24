Make time for music this year! Join the City of Coral Gables and the Arthur B. McBride Sr. Family Foundation for a concert series at McBride Plaza on Miracle Mile beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 through Thursday, April 6 for Music at McBride Plaza, the Downtown Music Series featuring the University of Miami (UM) Frost School of Music.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO