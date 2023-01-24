Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday
Over 1000 Teachers came from across Alaska to the Annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday, where they came to learn new ways of teaching and connecting with their students. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun...
Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
alaskasnewssource.com
Avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass heightened by weak layers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center is warning people against visiting higher elevations in the Turnagain Pass region over the weekend due to avalanche danger. Andrew Schauer, the lead forecaster at the CNFAIC, said there’s still considerable avalanche danger at higher elevations, even though the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Scattered light wintry mix through the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage made it into the top 10 warmest Januarys on record with the average temperature so far this month at 23 degrees. That’s 6.1 degrees above the 30 year norm of 16.9 degrees for the month. With five days still to go, it is likely that we will climb a couple of notches as temperatures are forecast to stay above normal for the remainder of the month.
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
WWEEK
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
ktalnews.com
Rain, thunder, showers, a chill, and sun by Friday
As expected, it has been a dreary and damp day for most of our area. Sorry to say that the outlook for Saturday night through Thursday looks a bit worse. A surface low with an attendant cold front has begun its eastward trek across Texas and Oklahoma and eventually will move into the ArkLaTex. We are getting plentiful moisture on the heels of a gusty south wind. The low-level jet stream will also yield abundant moisture and warm air. The wind today has been rather gusty and may continue into the overnight hours. Thunderstorms will likely increase late this evening and especially into the overnight hours. This will be due to a disturbance that will head northeast across our area ahead of our approaching cold front. As if this were not enough rain and storms, there will be likely development again Sunday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Molokai remains under flood advisory even as heavy rains lighten
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory on Molokai has been extended until 3:15 p.m. as rain continues to fall on saturated ground, maintaining a high threat for more runoff. The rest of the state, meanwhile, is also seeing rain, and remains under a flood watch. The National Weather Service reported...
alaskasnewssource.com
Coast Guard rescues stranded Southeast boater
Anchorage schools add 30 minutes to school days starting Monday through March 9 to make up for snow days

Anchorage students will be in school for an additional 30 minutes starting on Jan. 30 through March 9. The Anchorage School Board voted to extend the days to make up for several snow-day closures during December's epic snowfalls. Students in the public schools have lost seven days of classroom...
alaskasnewssource.com
Unsettled weather pattern over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storm warnings for heavy snow were still in effect mid-week for the upper Noatak and Kobuk Valleys, with 2-5 inches of snow, and winds gusting to 40 mph. A Blizzard Warning will go into effect for the Yukon Delta starting Thursday afternoon. Winds will gust...
"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass
Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
eastidahonews.com
Eastern Idaho highways, Teton Pass closed due to poor weather conditions
IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho highways are closed Saturday due to drifting snow and low visibility:. US Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. The Wyoming Transportation Department has also closed the Teton Pass. Idaho Transportation Department road reports can be found here with the...
Anchorage schools add 30 minutes to school days starting Monday through March 9 to make up for snow days
Anchorage students will be in school for an additional 30 minutes starting on Jan. 30 through March 9. The Anchorage School Board voted to extend the days to make up for several snow-day closures during December’s epic snowfalls. Students in the public schools have lost seven days of classroom...
East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow
Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
alaskasnewssource.com
Trend Alaska Fashion Show takes place in Anchorage
woay.com
February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
alaskasnewssource.com
Despite quieter weather, temperatures to remain above average
White supremacist ‘1488′ prison gang members sentenced to life in prison. The sentenced include 46-year-old Filthy Fuhrer (formerly known as Timothy Lobdell), 44-year-old Roy Naughton, 41-year-old Glen Baldwin, 30-year-old Colter O’Dell, and 57-year-old Craig King, who were each convicted of racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping resulting in death, kidnapping conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy in aid of racketeering on May 2, 2022. Fuhrer and Naughton were also convicted of an additional two counts each of kidnapping conspiracy, assault in aid of racketeering, and kidnapping.
Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?
Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.
ktoo.org
Board of Game authorizes first Zarembo Island elk hunt in 17 years
Alaska’s game management board has authorized an elk hunt on Zarembo Island in Southeast Alaska for the first time in nearly two decades. The state Department of Fish and Game opposed the hunt, but strong support from Wrangell and other local communities helped convince the board to take the leap.
akbizmag.com
Bagoy’s Begins Its Second Century with New Owners
The oldest flower shop in Anchorage is under fresh ownership. After more than forty years in one family’s care, Bagoy’s Florist & Home now belongs to the husband-and-wife team of Adam Baxter and Kristen Keifer. A Hundred-Year-Old Shop. The previous owners, Chanda and Randy Mines, had run the...
