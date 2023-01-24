Read full article on original website
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Winter/Spring youth acting classes at The Waldo
Imagination comes to life at The Waldo! Enrollment is now open for a range of youth acting classes. All classes are held after-school and will run for 12 weeks beginning the last week of February. The classes are designed for age ranges 1st-3rd, 4th-6th, 7th-12th, and a new class just for kindergartners. No previous experience is needed to join.
Maritime Explorers: Herb and Doris Smith
The 61st annual Windjammer Days will take place Sunday, June 25 through Saturday, July 1, 2023. This year the Friends of Windjammer Days is celebrating our rich population of Maritime Explorers. Those featured have traveled extensively on different bodies of waters either for work, pleasure or both. Nowadays Herb and...
Author Talk at Southport Memorial Library
Join us on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. to hear Maine author, Cathie Pelletier, discuss her latest book, “Northeaster: A Story of Courage and Survival in the Blizzard of 1952.”. Pelletier was born and raised on the banks of the St. John River, at the end of the...
Harbor Theater, a success story, as many cinemas close
Following last week’s announcement that Regal Theaters are closing nationwide, including the multiplex in nearby Brunswick, many people may wonder if online streaming is going to become their only option for film entertainment. The good news, locally, is that the Harbor Theater is thriving, and there are several very good reasons why.
Alna looks to update fees
Alna selectmen want public feedback before they change fees for permits and services. The fees, last changed in 2017 or 2018, have been falling short of the town’s costs to fulfill the requests, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said in the board’s meeting at the town office and over Zoom Jan. 25.
CTL students win Eastern Regional Scholastic writing awards
The East Region of the Scholastic Writing Competition has named three eighth-grade students from Edgecomb’s Center for Teaching and Learning as recipients of its 2023 awards for excellence in writing. Allison Philbrick of Alna received two Gold Keys for her poetry, “The Old Dock” and "Timelapse Haiku," and Honorable...
Boothbay Harbor Police make 6 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Dec. 6, 2022 and Jan. 23, 2023. On Dec. 9, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Joshua Hooper, 34, of Boothbay Harbor for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. On Jan. 8, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Evan Hepburn, 26, of Boothbay Harbor...
Jan. 27 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Verna Slater
Verna Slater died on Nov. 7, 2022 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She was born July 21, 1928 in Fredericton, New Brunswick to William and Vella Clark and moved to Rhode Island in 1943 where she continued her education and met her husband, Arthur. They were married in 1951 and after a short business career she became a stay-at-home mom to their two sons whom they raised in Lexington, Massachusetts.
Wiscasset coaching change follows Jan. 12 incident
Two Wiscasset middle school boys basketball coaches are done for the season and a past one is finishing it after a Jan. 12 incident that resulted in an assault charge for one man, according to local officials. Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine said the department responded Jan. 12 to a...
